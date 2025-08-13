NASCAR’s Elton Sawyer addresses fans’ frustration over racing quality with a clear message

NASCAR has been receiving many complaints from fans regarding short-track and road-course racing. In response to the complaints about the Cup Series races, stock car racing's senior vice president, Elton Sawyer, recently issued a statement addressing the frustrated fans.

Ad

The NextGen, or seventh-generation cars, have not had the smoothest transition to the sport, and even after four seasons in the Cup Series, things are not getting easier. The governing body has tried countless methods to improve the quality of racing. Still, nothing has worked as expected, and it is actively looking for a solution.

During a morning interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Sawyer addressed the frustrated fans and claimed that the association hears fans' complaints. He pointed out that stock car racing officials are “always looking to make our product better.” He further explained (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

Ad

Trending

“When we look at our product that’s on the race track, we want to continue to look at that and what we can do, whether it’s the car, whether it’s the engines, whether it’s the tires, whatever it may be to continue week in and week out to bring the best racing to our race fans as we possibly can.”

Ad

The senior VP further talked about the upcoming race at Richmond Raceway and said (via DailyDownForce):

“This weekend, we’re off to Richmond, another short track where we have spent some time there testing over the years. Our goal was always to just continue to make the product better. I can’t emphasize that enough. We’re not just sitting still on what we have."

Ad

The 25th race of the 2025 Cup Series season, Cook Out 400, is scheduled on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Richmond Raceway. USA, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 300-mile event live at 7:30 p.m.

Full entry list of the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the 39 Cup Series drivers set to compete in the 400-lap race this weekend.

Ad

Here's the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - TBA #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon took home the victory in the 2024 Cook Out 400. He completed the 300-mile race in three hours, three minutes, and 19 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.