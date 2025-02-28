NASCAR's Greg Biffle proves commitment to Cleetus McFarland’s challenge with his son’s help

Greg Biffle showcased his commitment to being sleeveless after a bet with popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, which they placed at the Daytona International Circuit earlier. In a recent YouTube video, Biffle asked his son to tear off his sleeves as he went to work.

Biffle and McFarland spent time together at the NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500. This was when the latter debuted in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing. He was mentored by Biffle, who uploaded a vlog at the Daytona International Circuit, where McFarland, who was seen celebrating, tore off his T-shirt's sleeves.

The two then placed a bet, where McFarland helped Biffle to cross 100k subscribers on his YouTube channel, but asked him not to wear sleeves for a month in return.

"Greg Biffle has agreed to not wear sleeves for a month if we get his YT to 100k subs," Garrett Mitchell (A.K.A Cleetus McFarland) wrote on Facebook.

It didn't take McFarland much time to help his mentor's channel cross that mark, and then Biffle uploaded another video, mentioning that it was the last time his audience would see him with sleeves on for the next month.

"This is probably the last time you're going to see me with sleeves on. Cleetus and I made a bet that if he got me to 100,000 subscribers, I wouldn't wear sleeves for a month. Well, it looks like I'm losing that bet," he said.

Shortly after this, Biffle uploaded a video on YouTube with his son, asking him to tear his sleeves off, showcasing his commitment to the bet.

McFarland had some prior experience in racing as he participated in the Stadium Super Trucks in 2022.

Cleetus McFarland thanks Greg Biffle upon his ARCA debut at Daytona

Cleetus McFarland debuted in his first stock car race in the ARCA series this year at the Daytona International Circuit. He was prepared to participate in a pre-season test with Rette Jones Racing this year, and shortly after, the team announced that he would make his racing debut with them at Daytona.

McFarland raced under his real name, Garrett Mitchell. Piloting the #30 Ford, he took to the field, before an early crash ended his race. Greg Biffle had been of major help to him throughout this campaign. Post-race, McFarland thanked him for his guidance.

"I got to give a huge thank you to my boy Greg Biffle because we only met six months ago but you have gone out of your way to us you know you called a lot of people you didn't have to call to help make this happen so I really appreciate," McFarland said.

McFarland is more popularly known for his namesake YouTube channel, where he regularly posts videos depicting his passion for racing and cars. He has over 4.1 million subscribers, with over 1.7 billion views.

