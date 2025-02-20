NASCAR’s Joey Logano spotted with son Hudson backing six-time NCAA champion university

Following his unfortunate end to the 2025 Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway, Joey Logano decided to enjoy his midweek with his son Hudson. The Team Penske driver attended a basketball game between the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State with his son on Thursday.

Logano accompanied Hudson and some of his friends, and rooted for the University of North Carolina, a six-time champion of the NCAA. Their presence and support didn't go in vain as UNC defeated NC State by a 97-73 margin. Sharing his experience from the NCAA game, the #22 driver shared numerous stories and posts on social media.

In one of the posts on Instagram, Logano wrote,

"Fun night at the @unc_basketball game with Hudson and the Fellas. Thanks @martinsvilleswy for setting up tonight. I’m looking forward to the @nascar race in Martinsville on March 30th."

Here's the post by Joey Logano on the Meta-owned platform:

In 2013, Joey Logano got married to his childhood sweetheart, Brittany Baca. A year later, in 2014, they got married. The couple has three children together — Hudson, Jameson and Emilia. Hudson Joseph Logano, who accompanied the NASCAR Cup Series driver in the NCAA game, is Logano's first child and was born in 2018.

Two years later, in 2020, Logano and Baca welcomed their second child, Jameson Jett Logano. In 2022, two years after Jameson's birth, their first daughter and third child Emilia Love Logano was born.

Joey Logano pointed fingers at Stenhouse Jr. for the Daytona 500 wreck

The Team Penske driver had a forgettable outing at the 2025 Daytona 500. Despite starting the race strongly and winning the first stage, the Team Penske driver failed to finish the race. The reason? He was involved in a wreck that ended his race-winning chances.

Joey Logano (22) leads during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

During Lap 186 of the race, Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact and collected Ryan Blaney. In doing so, the three cars then collected nine other cars and brought in the caution. It seemed that Logano went ambitious and wanted to squeeze his #22 Mustang between teammate Blaney and Stenhouse Jr.

However, the HYAK Motorsports driver shut the door and blocked the move. Logano, unwilling to give up, tried his best to go through, only to make contact and cause the wreck. Interestingly, Logano pinned the blame for the wreck on Stenhouse Jr. in a post-race interview.

"Ah it seemed like the #47 had an indecisive moment and that's where things get a little troubled at times. I went to the second lane and I felt like I had to get in front of the #47 there and I had to get to the second car in my row to have a chance to win the race," Logano said.

Besides Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Noah Gragson, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, and Austin Cindric were also involved in wreck.

