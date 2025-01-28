NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace shares displeasure over St. Louis not having an NFL team while discussing the sport's rigging claims

Retired NASCAR driver and on-screen personality Kenny Wallace took to social media to discuss the recent developments in football. The nine-time Xfinity Series winner voiced his frustration with his hometown, St. Louis, Missouri, for not having an NFL team while addressing football fans' displeasure with the officiating of Sunday night's AFC championship game.

In his daily X video series that he calls "Coffee with Kenny," the Missouri native addressed many angered football fans on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game to advance to the upcoming Super Bowl. Wallace said he heard many fans complain that the referees rigged the game in favor of the Chiefs.

However, Wallace offered a contrasting perspective, noting that football fans frequently complain about officiating and yet, continue engaging with the sport.

Trending

He said:

"Every year, all of you say that the refs are cheating. Every year, you all say that the NFL is rigged. Every year, you dumba**** come back for more. You dummies. You do it every year. When your team doesn't win, you blame it on everything. You know what the purists tell me? That you're all white noise." (1:24 onwards)

Expand Tweet

The 61-year-old went on to say he didn't care whether the Chiefs won or lost as his frustration from football stems from his hometown. St. Louis used to be the home of the Rams until the organization moved to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams later won a Super Bowl in 2021.

"I don't care who wins because St. Louis is a s***** city and we can't keep our own football team, so I'm bitter," Wallace said. "You understand? I'm bitter. I love it when I'm so damn honest that you all can't argue with me." (2:14 onwards)

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, a rematch of the 2022 game. The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl. The big game will take place on Feb 9 inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kenny Wallace shared "last minute pictures" amid flight to London

Talking football wasn't the only thing Kenny Wallace was doing on social media recently. Amid his trip to numerous countries, Wallace took to social media to share some "last minute" snippets from his time in Frankfurt, Germany.

Wallace shared an Instagram post with multiple photos as he was en route to London, the next stop on his journey. He wrote:

"We left Frankfurt Germany this morning to London England. On the plane now and here are some last minute pictures 😁"

Wallace last competed in NASCAR in 2015. He's well known for his work as a NASCAR analyst and broadcaster, especially from the time when he was an analyst on "NASCAR Raceday."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback