NASCAR's new Canada Series returns to popular Nova Scotia racetrack next year

NASCAR is set to make a return to the famous Riverside International Speedway in 2024. The track will host the recently rebranded Canada Series race.

Previously known as Pinty's Series, the Canadian racing competition will mark NASCAR's return to the Quebec racetrack. The track will host back-to-back races on June 29 and 30, 2024.

Notably, Riverside International Speedway boasts a rich history dating back to 1975. Riverside's NASCAR journey began in 1975 when it welcomed its first celebrity driver, Benny Parsons, who competed in the Canada series race.

Riverside International Speedway reached a significant milestone in 2007 when it became the only Canadian racetrack east of Quebec to be sanctioned by NASCAR. The track has also played host to The Maritime Pro Stock Tour since 2001.

Donald Chisholm, the owner of Riverside International Speedway, expressed his excitement. He said (via Inside Track News):

“We are thrilled to welcome NASCAR back to Riverside. They will provide our fans with an opportunity to see some of the best stock car racers and racing in Canada. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones, racers and fans alike.”

Donald Chisholm's connections with Riverside run beyond ownership. The 47-year-old is an active driver, who clinched an emotional victory at the Canadian Tire Series Wilson Equipment 300 in 2014.

The victory held sentimental significance for Chisholm as it came just two months after the death of his father and former track owner John Chisholm.

NASCAR Canada Series 2024 full schedule

The Canada Series will be making its debut on the Autodrome Montmagny Speedway during the season finale on September 22 next year.

Below is the full schedule of the 2024 Canada Series:

Sunday, May 19 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - Bowmanville, Ontario.

Saturday, June 1 - Autodrome Chaudière - Vallée-Jonction, Quebec.

Saturday, June 22 - Eastbound International Speedway - Avondale, N.L.

Saturday, June 29 - Riverside Speedway - Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Sunday, June 30 - Riverside Speedway - Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Thursday, July 11 - Ohsweken Speedway - Ohsweken, Ontario.

Saturday, July 20 - Sutherland Automotive Speedway - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Saturday, July 27 - Edmonton International Raceway - Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Delaware Speedway - Delaware, Ontario.

Saturday, Aug. 24 - Circuit ICAR - Mirabel, Quebec.

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - Bowmanville, Ontario.

Sunday, Sept. 22 - Autodrome Montmagny Speedway - Montmagny, Quebec.