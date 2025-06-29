NASCAR’s new rule leaves drivers relying on ‘luck’ after Atlanta crash chaos

A video circulating on social media shows the aftermath of a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series wreck at EchoPark Speedway, with tow trucks jammed up in the Cup garage as officials struggled to remove damaged cars. The incident has drawn reference from NASCAR’s new damaged vehicle policy, with critics saying the lack of prioritization in towing procedures leaves playoff drivers at the mercy of chance during high-stakes races.

A video of the incident was initially shared on X by reporter Dustin Long (Editor/Writer for NBC Sports) and subsequently reshared by Jeff Gluck (motorsports journalist for The Athletic). The clip showed a tow truck traffic jam in the garage area after a multi-car crash in the Quaker State 400. Gluck captioned his post,

“Remember, NASCAR said with this new rule there's no way they can prioritize certain cars for towing after a big wreck. So it's a matter of luck in some ways who gets towed to the work area first.”

This puts forth the consequences of NASCAR’s revised crash repair system, which now eliminates the previously used damaged vehicle policy. The updated rules prohibit the use of crash carts and limit the parts teams can replace.

To add to that, there’s no organized order for towing vehicles, even in cases involving championship contenders. Instead, officials remove cars based on access, not status.

The Atlanta crash occurred just three laps before the end of Stage 1 in the NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge race. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota got loose in Turn 4 after contact with Kyle Larson. As Bell spun, Bubba Wallace slammed into him. Ryan Blaney, who was trying to avoid the mess by dropping to the apron, ended up getting clipped by Austin Dillon and crashed hard into the outside wall.

The wreck eliminated Bell and Blaney — both the major playoff contenders — from the race. Bell’s car wouldn’t restart and had to be towed back to the garage, while Blaney’s night ended immediately due to the damage. The collision also disrupted the head-to-head bracket standings. Lower-seeded drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar are now likely to advance over Bell and Blaney. Austin Cindric managed to win Stage 1 under caution, while Ty Gibbs narrowly avoided the crash.

Lightning delay disrupts Quaker State 400 start time amid severe weather warning

Just before the scheduled start of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, NASCAR Insider Dustin Long reported a weather-related disruption. Fans were instructed to leave the grandstands due to a lightning hold in the area, delaying the race start.

Originally set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, the NASCAR Cup Series event was postponed to 7:19 p.m. ET. Long shared the update via X, posting:

“#NASCAR... fans told to exit grandstands here at Atlanta due to severe weather in the area. Track is under a lightning hold at this point. Green flag tonight is 7:19 pm ET.”

This isn’t the first weather-related delay during race weekend. The previous day, the Xfinity Series race faced a red flag on Lap 34 due to lightning, halting the event for over an hour.

Ford drivers dominated the qualifying session for this race, locking out the first four rows. Joey Logano, the reigning champion and driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford, took pole position and was set to lead the field in the worsening conditions.

Christopher Bell, who won the spring race at this same venue after a dramatic final-lap caution, had entered the event as a favorite. But with the crash in Stage 1 and the delays caused by lightning, the weekend has been anything but predictable for NASCAR drivers and fans alike.

