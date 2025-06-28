NASCAR fans told to vacate grandstands amid inclement weather at Atlanta race track

NASCAR Insider Dustin Long shared an alarming update at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). He wrote on social media that fans were told to exit the grandstands due to lightning hold ahead of the Quaker State 400.

The Quaker State 400 is a 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series race with a 40-car entry list, including open car entrant Corey LaJoie. The race is originally set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET. However, due to weather conditions, Long said the green flag will wave later at 7:19 p.m. ET.

In an X post, the NASCAR Insider wrote:

“#NASCAR... fans told to exit grandstands here at Atlanta due to severe weather in the area. Track is under a lightning hold at this point. Green flag tonight is 7:19 pm ET.”

The latest update is similar to the weather conditions during the NASCAR Xfinity Series' race on Friday (June 28). On lap 34 of 163, the race was red-flagged for more than an hour due to lightning within the area.

The upcoming Cup race is the premier series' second stop at the 1.540-mile track this year. During the spring race, Christopher Bell won after the caution came out on the final lap while battling Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson for the lead.

Ford had a strong qualifying session for the upcoming summer race, locking out the first four rows led by #22 Team Penske driver and reigning champion, Joey Logano. He will lead the field to green amid terrible weather conditions.

“Controlling the race here is a little bit tougher”: Ryan Blaney on NASCAR racing from the lead at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney, who is starting behind pole-sitter Joey Logano at the Quaker State 400, shared his thoughts on racing at EchoPark Speedway. He argued that controlling the race is more difficult than doing so at other drafting-style tracks, namely Daytona and Talladega.

The #12 Team Penske driver said trailing drivers can get a huge run and gain a position at the Atlanta track. It is different than Daytona and Talladega, considering passing is more difficult, allowing lead cars to set the pace.

In a pre-race interview, Blaney said (via Dustin Long on X):

“I think controlling the race here is a little bit tougher, possibly, than those races because the runs are huge. Guys take them whenever they can get them. So I honestly think it's tougher to control the lead here.” [0:13]

Joey Logano will start at the front ahead of fellow Ford drivers, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece. Completing the top 10 starting order are Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, Zane Smith, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe.

