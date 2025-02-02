NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth took to his social media to share his confusion about the recent trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was announced that Luka Doncic of the Mavs will be traded for Anthony Davis of the Lakers, causing the Craftsman Truck Series driver to share a series of question marks regarding the news.

Caruth reposted the news, originally posted by Bleacher Report, adding his own befuddled thoughts about the developing story which has since been made official.

"?????"

Along with the Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks will also be moving to the Lakers. While Dallas will be getting Davis, Max Christie, and a first round pick. The Utah Jazz is the third team involved in the trade, and will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round draft picks.

This isn't the only sport that Caruth has commented on in recent months, with posts on his social media account talking about news from the world of the NFL and F1 as well.

Rajah Caruth completed his second season in the Truck Series last year. His full-time debut in the series came with GMS Racing in 2023, as he drove the No. 24 truck for the team. He scored his first win in the series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2024. He also secured five top-fives and 12 top-10s, giving him a series ranking of seventh.

The 22-year-old has also made 19 starts in the Xfinity Series, his most recent entry coming with Hendrick Motorsports in the 2023 season finale in Phoenix where Caruth qualified 13th and finished the race in 14th place.

In 2025, Caruth will go into his second full-time season with Spire Motorsports, once the year begins with the first race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 14.

"Its NASCAR season": Rajah Caruth shared his viewing of The Clash

Rajah Caruth took to his Instagram earlier to share how he's taking in the beginning of the Cup Series season. The first event of the year is this weekend, The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray stadium which started with the Practice and Qualifying session that took place on February 1.

The Truck Series driver shared a post on Instagram of him glued in to the Cup Series Practice and Qualifying session.

"It's @nascar season"

Rajah Caruth's instagram story showing off his watch of the Cup Series practice session - Image via Instagram/@rajahcaruth_

The Cook Out Clash race will take place later on February 2, at 08:00pm ET, and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

