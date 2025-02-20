NASCAR’s Rajah Caruth excited for iRacing update, pushes for realistic debris feature

NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth has expressed his enthusiasm for iRacing's upcoming Season 2 update. The Spire Motorsports driver took to X and highlighted the potential introduction of a realistic debris model.

Ad

Caruth, who began his racing career through iRacing simulations, shared his excitement with a post on social media. He wrote:

"Excited for this update. Would love for the debris model to make things like the apron or the higher lanes get dirty dirty as the race progresses."

According to a press release from iRacing, feature will aim to improve the authenticity by incorporating track debris accumulation and affecting driving conditions over time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The iRacing Executive Producer, Greg Hill, has aunveiled significant improvements in the February 2025 update. These are slated to be included in the upcoming Season 2 build.

Recognizing the enduring popularity of the ARCA Menards Series, which attracts nearly 100,000 drivers weekly, iRacing is set to release multiple fully licensed ARCA cars. Similarly, the Legends Ford 34c has been a staple in iRacing's base content. This revamp here includes the latest physics and art enhancements and will look to make the driving experience authentic and engaging.

Ad

Incorporating realistic elements like a debris model in iRacing is aimed to elevate the gaming experience for enthusiasts and serve as a training tool for professional drivers. This feature will allow car parts to be detached from cars and remain on track. It could be body panels, tires, or other components that could cause accidents and influence racing strategies.

Such features can replicate the challenges faced on actual tracks, allowing drivers to adapt their strategies and improve their skills in a controlled environment. Rajah Caruth's enthusiasm for iRacing's upcoming update and his advocacy for realistic simulation features highlight the evolving relationship between the virtual platform and professional racing.

Ad

Rajah Caruth on moving from iRacing tracks to NASCAR

Rajah Caruth's journey into professional racing began with iRacing. At 16, he started competing in the online eNASCAR Ignite Series. This led to him being selected by the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Development program in 2019, making him the first from an iRacing background to compete in the program.

Caruth's rapid progress pushed him to the Late Model Program in 2020. This ultimately paved his way towards NASCAR. In 2021, Caruth competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East for Rev Racing. He finished third with two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Ad

“That was a struggle in practice. I was last out of the competitive cars. It was miserable. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ And my teammate (Nick Sanchez) goes out and qualifies third. I was like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me.’ I just felt terrible....I finished third, but at that moment, I was like, ‘I have what it takes.” he said via NASCAR.com.

Ad

Caruth then debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway in the ToyotaCare 250. The very track where he had attended his first NASCAR race in 2014, aged 12, served as the stage for his next major milestone.

Rajah Caruth - NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Currently, Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports and is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In March 2024, he became the third African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR's national series when he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He also won the title of Most Popular Driver in the Truck Series for his performances last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"