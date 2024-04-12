NASCAR's sole American manufacturer Ford in middle of worrying winless streak 

The way things have shifted for Ford in NASCAR in a matter of months goes to prove how unpredictable the sport is. At the end of 2023, all three drivers who won the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series were Ford drivers. However, in the months that followed, NASCAR's sole American manufacturer is yet to win a single race this season.

The situation is a dire one for the American manufacturer, as something like this hasn't happened to them since 2010.

So far this year, Ford is winless in 21 races across the three national series in NASCAR. The last time they had to wait this long for a win was back in 2010 when it took a period of 38 races before they registered another win.

As for Ford's competitors, Chevrolet and Toyota, their dominance in NASCAR 2024 is almost evenly split. So far in the Cup Series, Chevrolet have won 5 races while Toyota have won 4, including the Clash.

But here's the peculiar bit about them. Between Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford, the American manufacturer has the most poles (4) this season in the Cup. So whatever they're doing on Saturday, they're not able to replicate on Sundays.

This was something that was also highlighted by their star driver Joey Logano, who commented on the difficult season he's experiencing so far.

Ford's star driver Joey Logano deems current season "the toughest start" of his NASCAR career

After the Cup race in Phoenix last month, where he ended up with a 34th-place finish, Joey Logano didn't mince his words when describing the state of his 2024 season. Logano, a 2x Cup champion, claimed that the current season has been "the toughest start" of a season so far in his career.

Speaking to nascar.com, he said,

"Some of it is out of our control; some of it, in our control, but we just haven’t scored the points. The superspeedways, Atlanta, and our cars were really fast. Vegas, we were mediocre. Last week was a struggle. It’s freakin’ miserable, but it is what it is, and you just kind of keep fighting and you come out the other end. You stick with the habits and keep going."

In the 8 races so far in the current season, Joey Logano has a couple of finishes inside the top 10 and one inside the top 5. But between his struggles and those of his manufacturer, the silver lining is that Logano has registered a 6th place finish and a 2nd place finish in the two recent races at Martinsville and Richmond, respectively.

So it could very well be that Logano turns out to be the one who not only breaks away from the slump he finds himself in as a driver, but in doing so, he could also turn Ford's fortunes this season.