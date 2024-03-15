The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has not bode well for former champion Joey Logano so far. The Team Penske driver of the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse has seen himself in a bad spot throughout the four races that kicked off the year for fans of stock car racing.

Coming into this weekend's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Logano heads into the return of Bristol's concrete surface sitting P30 on the driver's standing table. With a sole top 10 finish among a host of dismal results so far, the 33-year-old will be looking to turn things around at 'The Last Great Coliseum'.

Elaborating on how he felt his and the #22 crew's performance was during last weekend's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, the former Cup Series champion told nascar.com:

"It’s definitely the toughest start of a season I’ve ever had. We just haven’t scored the points. Atlanta, our cars were really fast. Vegas, we were mediocre. Last week was a struggle. The way the races are these days, you can pick that car up, put it fifth, and it’ll probably run fifth. Just we didn’t qualify good enough and stay up there and get up there. And then we got caught up in that crash there with John Hunter (Nemechek)."

Joey Logano further elaborated on how a driver feels while finding himself in the #22 Ford Mustang driver's position and added:

"It’s freakin’ miserable, but it is what it is, and you just kind of keep fighting and you come out the other end. You stick with the habits and keep going."

It remains to be seen how the Pennzoil-backed driver performs during this Sunday's NASCAR Cup event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano elaborates on recent NASCAR tire test at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Goodyear and NASCAR were seen conducting a tire test at the newly repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway this week to decide on an optimum tire compound for the upcoming All-Star weekend at the track. Former NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano was one of the drivers participating in the test.

The 33-year-old elaborated on how the session went in conjunction with the newly repaved surface of the track. He told tobychristie.com:

"We were able to fire off today with a track today that was testable. Whenever there is a repave, wherever the cars are running is going to be the fast lane, and when you get out of that, it’s going to be ice until you get cars running too wide out there and you get the races going."

Watch Joey Logano take on the upcoming Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend ahead of NASCAR All-Star weekend later this season.