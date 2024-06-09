NASCAR's Toni Breidinger ups the style quotient in an effortless denim outfit at the Canadian GP

NASCAR's Toni Breidinger was recently spotted in the pit lane of Scuderia Ferrari before the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. Breidinger made her presence felt in a stylish denim outfit on the Notre Dame Island in Montreal.

Toni Breidinger is a full-time ARCA Menards Series driver, piloting the #25 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports. She also competes part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for Tricon Garage, driving the #1 Toyota. The Victoria's Secret model-turned-racer is one of the most followed active NASCAR drivers on Instagram, with almost 2.7 million followers.

The 24-year-old Breidinger recently posted her picture at the Canadian GP on her official Instagram handle. She clicked herself donning a chic denim outfit in front of the current Spanish F1 driver for Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Jr.'s pit lane.

Breidinger has 19 top tens in 51 career starts in the ARCA Menards Series. In her first full-time season in 2022, Breidinger was placed 6th in the final standings. She is in her second full-time season for Venturini Motorsports, driving the #25 Toyota.

The Victoria's Secret model started her 2024 season with a P27 finish in her fourth career start in the NASCAR Truck Series at the Daytona International Speedway. However, Breidinger is yet to debut in NASCAR's top-tier division.

Toni Breidinger has a 5-year plan in NASCAR's national division

Toni Breidinger made her Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway in 2023. She piloted the #1 Toyota as a part-time driver for Tricon Garage and managed a P15 finish.

In an interview with Kyle Dalton, Breidinger talked about her plans to climb up the ladder in NASCAR's esteemed national series division. She said:

"I have like my five-year path that I would like, and I’d like to be in the Cup Series, like at the end of that five-year path, but I want to be able to achieve everything in each level.

"Like I want to be able to race in the ARCA Series, get wins, get a championship, and be able to contend for wins in the Truck Series, get some wins, and kind of like methodically move up through the ladder system."

Breidinger believes that there is no point in rushing up the ladder till the time she feels like she has achieved something.

"I don’t want to jump into an Xfinity race that I’m like, 'Oh, well, maybe I’ll get a top 15.' I want to be able to make that jump and be like, 'Oh, I feel like I can go out there and really execute and perform," Breidinger said.

