NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 03, 2024 20:48 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Previews
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Mexico Series drivers are scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday (February 3) as the season’s first racing weekend begins with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race.

NASCAR Mexico Series teams and drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Saturday. The Cup Series drivers will compete in the practice session, followed by four heat races that will set the starting lineup for the Clash.

NASCAR’s full Saturday schedule at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

See here for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup and Mexico Series at LA Coliseum:

Saturday, February 3, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Mexico Series

12 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:15 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Mexico Series practice one

2:45 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Mexico Series practice two

4:30 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Mexico Series qualifying

6:10 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series practice and qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Cup Series heat race one (25 laps)

8:45 pm ET: Cup Series heat race two (25 laps)

9 pm ET: Cup Series heat race three (25 laps)

9:15 pm ET: Cup Series heat race four (25 laps)

The Saturday track activities at LA Coliseum will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: Entry list

Below is the entry list of the first exhibition race of the season at LA Coliseum:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

