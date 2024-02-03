NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Mexico Series drivers are scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday (February 3) as the season’s first racing weekend begins with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race.

NASCAR Mexico Series teams and drivers will take part in practice and qualifying on Saturday. The Cup Series drivers will compete in the practice session, followed by four heat races that will set the starting lineup for the Clash.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR’s full Saturday schedule at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

See here for the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup and Mexico Series at LA Coliseum:

Saturday, February 3, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Mexico Series

12 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:15 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Mexico Series practice one

2:45 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Mexico Series practice two

4:30 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Mexico Series qualifying

6:10 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series practice and qualifying

8:30 pm ET: Cup Series heat race one (25 laps)

8:45 pm ET: Cup Series heat race two (25 laps)

9 pm ET: Cup Series heat race three (25 laps)

9:15 pm ET: Cup Series heat race four (25 laps)

Expand Tweet

The Saturday track activities at LA Coliseum will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: Entry list

Below is the entry list of the first exhibition race of the season at LA Coliseum:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez