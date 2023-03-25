NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile road course on Saturday (March 25) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at the Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

After Friday’s qualifying races, the Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET and it will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all-three national series races at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Garage open

8:00 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

2:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (42 laps, 143 miles)

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (46 laps, 156 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass COTA

Truck picks: Busch win. Busch Rhodes ZSmith Chastain hocevar



Xfinity picks: Allmendinger win. Allmendinger Gibbs Byron Creed Labbe



(ET)

Today-FS1

11:30-Cup qualifying

1:43-Truck green 12-14-16, 4 sets, fuel 20-23

All Saturday’s track activity in Texas will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 3rd annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Jordan Taylor #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly (i) #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #99 - Daniel Suárez

