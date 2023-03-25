Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2023 20:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile road course on Saturday (March 25) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at the Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

To Texas we go 🤠 @NASCARatCOTA https://t.co/xKIOQWIgvk

After Friday’s qualifying races, the Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET and it will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at the Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all-three national series races at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Garage open

8:00 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

2:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (42 laps, 143 miles)

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (46 laps, 156 miles)

All Saturday’s track activity in Texas will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 3rd annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Jordan Taylor
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #50 - Conor Daly (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

