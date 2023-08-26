NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2023 18:55 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway and Truck Series and will be seen in action at Milwaukee Mile on Saturday (August 26).

A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice session on Saturday at 2 pm ET, which will be followed by qualifying and the main event on Sunday.

After Friday’s Cup qualifying, where Chase Briscoe takes the pole, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 400-mile main event at 7 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast at Daytona predicted 3% chance of rain at the start of NASCAR Cup Series race and at Milwaukee Mile there is 15% chance of rain, with a high of 72 degrees at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile:

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series (at Milwaukee)

12 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Truck Series (at Milwaukee)

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Milwaukee)

3 pm ET – 3:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Milwaukee)

4 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Milwaukee)

7 pm ET: Cup Series race (160 miles, 400 miles at Daytona)

The Saturday track activities at Daytona will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

  1. Dexter Bean - 61.650
  2. Derek Lemke - 39.250
  3. Greg Van Alst - 35.050
  4. Spencer Boyd - 33.800
  5. Brad Perez - 33.800
  6. Sean Hingorani - 33.600
  7. Josh Bilicki - 32.650
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.450
  9. Conner Jones - 28.500
  10. Derek Kraus - 28.000
  11. Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
  12. Colby Howard - 27.800
  13. Dean Thompson - 27.750
  14. Hailie Deegan - 27.550
  15. Bret Holmes - 26.850
  16. Bayley Currey - 26.750
  17. Tyler Hill - 26.350
  18. Lawless Alan - 25.950
  19. Stewart Friesen - 21.300
  20. Daniel Dye - 21.200
  21. Taylor Gray - 19.700
  22. Chase Purdy - 15.550
  23. Tanner Gray - 14.200
  24. Rajah Caruth - 13.050
  25. Jake Garcia - 12.700
  26. William Sawalich - 11.150
  27. Matt Mills - 24.400
  28. Ben Rhodes - 11.350
  29. Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
  30. Nick Sanchez - 10.250
  31. Grant Enfinger - 9.150
  32. Matt Crafton - 9.100
  33. Zane Smith - 5.450
  34. Corey Heim - 4.950
  35. Carson Hocevar - 3.850
  36. Christian Eckes - 2.350
  37. Ty Majeski - 1.350

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...