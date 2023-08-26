NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway and Truck Series and will be seen in action at Milwaukee Mile on Saturday (August 26).
A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice session on Saturday at 2 pm ET, which will be followed by qualifying and the main event on Sunday.
After Friday’s Cup qualifying, where Chase Briscoe takes the pole, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 400-mile main event at 7 pm ET.
Saturday’s weather forecast at Daytona predicted 3% chance of rain at the start of NASCAR Cup Series race and at Milwaukee Mile there is 15% chance of rain, with a high of 72 degrees at the start of the Truck Series race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile:
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Garage open
4 pm ET: Cup Series
11 am ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series (at Milwaukee)
12 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Truck Series (at Milwaukee)
Track activity
2 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Milwaukee)
3 pm ET – 3:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Milwaukee)
4 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Milwaukee)
7 pm ET: Cup Series race (160 miles, 400 miles at Daytona)
The Saturday track activities at Daytona will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.
Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:
- Dexter Bean - 61.650
- Derek Lemke - 39.250
- Greg Van Alst - 35.050
- Spencer Boyd - 33.800
- Brad Perez - 33.800
- Sean Hingorani - 33.600
- Josh Bilicki - 32.650
- Josh Reaume - 31.450
- Conner Jones - 28.500
- Derek Kraus - 28.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
- Colby Howard - 27.800
- Dean Thompson - 27.750
- Hailie Deegan - 27.550
- Bret Holmes - 26.850
- Bayley Currey - 26.750
- Tyler Hill - 26.350
- Lawless Alan - 25.950
- Stewart Friesen - 21.300
- Daniel Dye - 21.200
- Taylor Gray - 19.700
- Chase Purdy - 15.550
- Tanner Gray - 14.200
- Rajah Caruth - 13.050
- Jake Garcia - 12.700
- William Sawalich - 11.150
- Matt Mills - 24.400
- Ben Rhodes - 11.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
- Nick Sanchez - 10.250
- Grant Enfinger - 9.150
- Matt Crafton - 9.100
- Zane Smith - 5.450
- Corey Heim - 4.950
- Carson Hocevar - 3.850
- Christian Eckes - 2.350
- Ty Majeski - 1.350