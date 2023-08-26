NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile looks like

The drivers of NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway and Truck Series and will be seen in action at Milwaukee Mile on Saturday (August 26).

A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice session on Saturday at 2 pm ET, which will be followed by qualifying and the main event on Sunday.

After Friday’s Cup qualifying, where Chase Briscoe takes the pole, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 400-mile main event at 7 pm ET.

Saturday’s weather forecast at Daytona predicted 3% chance of rain at the start of NASCAR Cup Series race and at Milwaukee Mile there is 15% chance of rain, with a high of 72 degrees at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s two national series at the Daytona International Speedway, Milwaukee Mile:

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series (at Milwaukee)

12 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Truck Series (at Milwaukee)

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Milwaukee)

3 pm ET – 3:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Milwaukee)

4 pm ET – 4:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Milwaukee)

7 pm ET: Cup Series race (160 miles, 400 miles at Daytona)

The Saturday track activities at Daytona will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

Dexter Bean - 61.650 Derek Lemke - 39.250 Greg Van Alst - 35.050 Spencer Boyd - 33.800 Brad Perez - 33.800 Sean Hingorani - 33.600 Josh Bilicki - 32.650 Josh Reaume - 31.450 Conner Jones - 28.500 Derek Kraus - 28.000 Tyler Ankrum - 27.950 Colby Howard - 27.800 Dean Thompson - 27.750 Hailie Deegan - 27.550 Bret Holmes - 26.850 Bayley Currey - 26.750 Tyler Hill - 26.350 Lawless Alan - 25.950 Stewart Friesen - 21.300 Daniel Dye - 21.200 Taylor Gray - 19.700 Chase Purdy - 15.550 Tanner Gray - 14.200 Rajah Caruth - 13.050 Jake Garcia - 12.700 William Sawalich - 11.150 Matt Mills - 24.400 Ben Rhodes - 11.350 Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850 Nick Sanchez - 10.250 Grant Enfinger - 9.150 Matt Crafton - 9.100 Zane Smith - 5.450 Corey Heim - 4.950 Carson Hocevar - 3.850 Christian Eckes - 2.350 Ty Majeski - 1.350