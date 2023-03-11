NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday (March 11) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.
In Friday’s Cup Series practice session, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 27.427 seconds and a speed of 131.258 mph.
Cup drivers will now take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.
Meanwhile, Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice at 12:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:05 pm and a 200-mile Xfinity race at 4:30 pm ET.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway:
Saturday, March 11th, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET – 4:00 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series opens
Track activity
12:35 pm ET to 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
1:05 pm ET – 2:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
2:05 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)
All Saturday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2023 United Rentals Work United 500: Practice results
Here’s the United Rentals Work United 500 practice result at Phoenix Raceway:
Driver – Speed (MPH)
- Kyle Larson - 131.258 mph
- Ryan Blaney - 131.104
- Alex Bowman - 130.723
- Joey Logano - 130.586
- Chase Briscoe - 130.269
- Brad Keselowski - 130.222
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 130.175
- Harrison Burton - 130.147
- Kevin Harvick - 130.039
- Aric Almirola - 129.959
- AJ Allmendinger - 129.776
- Chris Buescher - 129.771
- Daniel Suarez - 129.767
- Corey LaJoie - 129.715
- Austin Dillon - 129.510
- Bubba Wallace - 129.412
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 129.370
- Austin Cindric - 129.328
- Denny Hamlin - 129.328
- William Byron - 129.240
- Zane Smith - 129.106
- Tyler Reddick - 129.083
- Josh Berry - 128.986
- Christopher Bell - 128.976
- Noah Gragson - 128.401
- Ross Chastain - 128.314
- Erik Jones - 128.109
- Ty Gibbs - 128.072
- Kyle Busch - 127.927
- Michael McDowell - 127.609
- Todd Gilliland - 126.715
- Ryan Preece - 126.600
- Justin Haley - 126.404
- Ty Dillon - 126.191
- Cody Ware - 126.090
- BJ McLeod - 125.860