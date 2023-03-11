NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday (March 11) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.

In Friday’s Cup Series practice session, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 27.427 seconds and a speed of 131.258 mph.

Cup drivers will now take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice at 12:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:05 pm and a 200-mile Xfinity race at 4:30 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 11th, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 4:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series opens

Track activity

12:35 pm ET to 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1:05 pm ET – 2:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)

All Saturday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500: Practice results

Here’s the United Rentals Work United 500 practice result at Phoenix Raceway:

Driver – Speed (MPH)

Kyle Larson - 131.258 mph Ryan Blaney - 131.104 Alex Bowman - 130.723 Joey Logano - 130.586 Chase Briscoe - 130.269 Brad Keselowski - 130.222 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 130.175 Harrison Burton - 130.147 Kevin Harvick - 130.039 Aric Almirola - 129.959 AJ Allmendinger - 129.776 Chris Buescher - 129.771 Daniel Suarez - 129.767 Corey LaJoie - 129.715 Austin Dillon - 129.510 Bubba Wallace - 129.412 Martin Truex, Jr. - 129.370 Austin Cindric - 129.328 Denny Hamlin - 129.328 William Byron - 129.240 Zane Smith - 129.106 Tyler Reddick - 129.083 Josh Berry - 128.986 Christopher Bell - 128.976 Noah Gragson - 128.401 Ross Chastain - 128.314 Erik Jones - 128.109 Ty Gibbs - 128.072 Kyle Busch - 127.927 Michael McDowell - 127.609 Todd Gilliland - 126.715 Ryan Preece - 126.600 Justin Haley - 126.404 Ty Dillon - 126.191 Cody Ware - 126.090 BJ McLeod - 125.860

