NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 11, 2023 20:05 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long tri-oval track on Saturday (March 11) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.

In Friday’s Cup Series practice session, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 27.427 seconds and a speed of 131.258 mph.

Cup drivers will now take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

Don't get left in the dust. https://t.co/p7sqbrM3pO

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series drivers will participate in practice at 12:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:05 pm and a 200-mile Xfinity race at 4:30 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 11th, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET – 4:00 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series opens

Track activity

12:35 pm ET to 1:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1:05 pm ET – 2:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles)

Phoenix (ET)Today-FS112:35-Xfin p&q2:05-Cup qual (no practice today)3:30-NASCAR RaceDay4:47-Xfin green 45-45-110, 4 sets, fuel 90-95Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:47-FOX-Cup green 60-125-127, 9 sets, fuel 92-98NWS: 70s, 4% rainQualifying orders: https://t.co/JDZuLPQTZq

All Saturday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500: Practice results

Here’s the United Rentals Work United 500 practice result at Phoenix Raceway:

Driver – Speed (MPH)

  1. Kyle Larson - 131.258 mph
  2. Ryan Blaney - 131.104
  3. Alex Bowman - 130.723
  4. Joey Logano - 130.586
  5. Chase Briscoe - 130.269
  6. Brad Keselowski - 130.222
  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 130.175
  8. Harrison Burton - 130.147
  9. Kevin Harvick - 130.039
  10. Aric Almirola - 129.959
  11. AJ Allmendinger - 129.776
  12. Chris Buescher - 129.771
  13. Daniel Suarez - 129.767
  14. Corey LaJoie - 129.715
  15. Austin Dillon - 129.510
  16. Bubba Wallace - 129.412
  17. Martin Truex, Jr. - 129.370
  18. Austin Cindric - 129.328
  19. Denny Hamlin - 129.328
  20. William Byron - 129.240
  21. Zane Smith - 129.106
  22. Tyler Reddick - 129.083
  23. Josh Berry - 128.986
  24. Christopher Bell - 128.976
  25. Noah Gragson - 128.401
  26. Ross Chastain - 128.314
  27. Erik Jones - 128.109
  28. Ty Gibbs - 128.072
  29. Kyle Busch - 127.927
  30. Michael McDowell - 127.609
  31. Todd Gilliland - 126.715
  32. Ryan Preece - 126.600
  33. Justin Haley - 126.404
  34. Ty Dillon - 126.191
  35. Cody Ware - 126.090
  36. BJ McLeod - 125.860

