NASCAR schedule today: What channel is 2022 Pennzoil 400 on? Timings, TV schedule and more

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season moves to Las Vegas, following the historic Daytona 500 and WISE Power 400. The Pennzoil 400 is set to be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6.

37 drivers will compete on the iconic 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The action will be broadcast on Fox, PRN, and SiriusXM Radio. Streamers can also enjoy the race on fox.com/live.

NASCAR @NASCAR shhhhhhh ... the race cars are sleeping 🤫 shhhhhhh ... the race cars are sleeping 🤫 https://t.co/8wFlR5cu3C

Last year, Pennzoil 400 was won by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson with a time of 2:52:07. The previous victor, Team Penske’ Joey Logano, won the trophy in both 2019 and 2020 with times of 2:58:11 and 2:35:11, respectively.

What channel is 2022 NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 on?

USA: Fans in the US can watch the race on Fox Sports.

UK: UK viewers can catch the action on Premier Sports 1.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch Pennzoil 400 on TSN.

India: Indian fans can catch the action on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. The race can be streamed as well on Disney Hotstar.

Fans can also watch the race on online platforms like the Fox Sports Go app or Fox’s broadcast using FuboTV.

TV schedule for 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

The third Cup Series race on the NASCAR calendar will be broadcast at 3:30 pm ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here is the TV schedule for Sunday’s race:

USA: The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

UK: The race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

India: Fans in India will be able to watch the race at 2 am IST on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

2022 Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Here is the lineup for Sunday's race:

#20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - Daniel Hemric #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Aric Almirola #99 - Daniel Suarez #34 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Kevin Harvick #44 - Greg Biffle #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #38 - Todd Gilliland #45 - Kurt Busch #42 - Ty Dillon #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki #78 - B.J. McLeod #15 - Garrett Smithley #18 - Kyle Busch

