NASCAR sees a bittersweet title decider after loss of Coy Gibbs

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season ended on a bittersweet note for everyone in the fraternity, especially Joe Gibbs Racing as an organization. A team known to always be present at the front of the pack over its tenure in the sport, JGR is as much a family-owned racing outfit as it is one of the leading Toyota teams.

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix last Sunday, the team shared the news of the sad demise of one of its owners, Coy Gibbs. Father of Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs, Coy was the second generation of the Gibbs family to be involved in the organization. The 49-year-old was reported to have passed away in his sleep the night before the title decider.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time. It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.

Several members of NASCAR as well as other sports communities offered their condolences on social media and wrote:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer."

NASCAR @NASCAR A statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France on the passing of Coy Gibbs. A statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France on the passing of Coy Gibbs. https://t.co/Ja94LfO5C8

"Sending all of our love and prayers to the Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing."

"Thinking about you and your family @JoeGibbsRacing @TyGibbs"

"My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today. My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today.

"My thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family and @JoeGibbsRacing"

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin My thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family and @JoeGibbsRacing My thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family and @JoeGibbsRacing 🙏

"Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken."

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken. Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs. He was 49."

Kyle Busch reacts to his final NASCAR Cup Series race with Joe Gibbs Racing and Coy Gibbs' demise

Despite a sour breakup that was the talk of the town for quite some time, Kyle Busch was seen emotional after his final outing with his long-time team Joe Gibbs Racing. The two-time Cup Series champion, who has achieved all his success in the sport with the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit, spoke about how his last day with the team turned even sadder with the demise of co-owner Coy Gibbs.

Busch elaborated further in a post-race interview after the Championship Race in Phoenix and said:

"Of all the trials I've been through this year, today was the worst of it all, the hardest of it all. He (Coy Gibbs) was a lot like me. Loved Coy for his tenacity and you know, he took on a huge role in filling the shoes of his brother, a little more on the competition side than the business side in that respect. The majority of my thoughts and prayers are with Joe and the family."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass An emotional Kyle Busch on his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing and what he will remember about Coy Gibbs: An emotional Kyle Busch on his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing and what he will remember about Coy Gibbs: https://t.co/nZM1ZPFxwl

Watch Kyle Busch drive for Richard Childress Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, due to go live in February from the LA Coliseum.

