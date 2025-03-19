NASCAR shakes up the garage with six suspensions in latest penalty report

NASCAR revealed the penalty report for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, shaking the field with a total of four temporary suspensions in the Cup Series. There were also another two indefinite suspensions; one from the Cup Series and another in the Truck Series.

The weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway concluded with Josh Berry taking his maiden victory with Wood Brothers Racing in his second full-time Cup Series season. Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier took his first win of the season in the Xfinity Series, and Corey Heim continued his successful campaign in the Truck Series.

Apart from the action-filled races, however, multiple moments posed a threat to safety on the track for both the drivers and crew members. NASCAR released their weekly penalty report pointing towards four suspensions from the Cup Series for breaking the safety protocol.

Richard Childress Racing - #8 team

Kyle Busch's crew will see two of their members being suspended for multiple races after his tire was detached during the race. Rear Changer Shiloh Windsor and Jack Man Joseph Moser will face suspensions for the upcoming two races in light of the events.

Windsor will be replaced by Chris Jackson, who was listed as the pit crew member for the #99 Viking Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series. Garrett Crall, the member of the #5 under Our Motorsports in the series, will replace Moser.

Joe Gibbs Racing - #19 team

Chase Briscoe faced a similar penalty to Busch for the same reason as he also had a loose wheel during the race. His #19 crew will be without their Rear Changer Daniel Smith and Jack Man Caleb Dirks.

Both will be replaced by crew members who were listed as Front Row Motorsports' members - Adam Riley and Nate McBride filling in for Smith and Dirks, respectively.

NASCAR indefinitely suspends crew members over Substance Abuse Policy

Apart from the temporary suspensions that Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing will face in the coming races, NASCAR suspended two members indefinitely.

Josiah Wright, listed as the rear changer for RFK Racing's #6, Brad Keselowski's crew, and Corbin Sklener, who served as the tire carrier for GK Racing in the Truck Series and was the Jack Man at Mike Harmon Racing in the Xfinity Series (at the season-opening Daytona) are suspended indefinitely for violating the Substance Abuse Policy in NASCAR.

These suspensions were also followed by fines to teams because of minor safety breaches.

Four teams in the Xfinity Series; #11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, #26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota, and #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, will face a $5,000 fine each for unfastened lug in the cars.

Adding to that, the #07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Truck Series was also fined $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut.

