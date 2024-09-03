NASCAR Silly Season News: JGR brings back Brandon Jones for 2025 Xfinity campaign in multi-year deal

Brandon Jones is set to return to Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025. He previously raced with the team for three years, between 2018 and 2022, and has now signed a new multi-year contract.

Currently, Jones drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports (JRM). In 2023, he missed the playoffs with three top-five finishes and ten top-10 finishes.

This year, the 27-year-old has one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes so far. He is currently just outside the cutoff line for this season and needs to win one of the next three races to make the playoffs.

The car number for Jones at JGR has not been announced yet, although he previously drove the No. 19 car. Jones won five races at tracks like Darlington, Kansas, and Phoenix during his time at JGR and was a regular contender in the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, said via a team release that he is excited to have Jones back on the team.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season. He has a proven history of success with us and is someone that we know will be in the championship hunt each year. His veteran leadership will also be a tremendous asset to our program,” Gibbs said.

"My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding" - Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones, who had served as a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and other teams like Eddie Sharp Racing, Turner Scott Motorsports, GMS Racing, and Richard Childress Racing, replaced Matt Tifft at JGR in 2018.

Jones commented on the news of his return to JGR via a press release on Monday.

"I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family. My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together. I’m ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this incredible opportunity," he said.

"For now, my focus remains on finishing this year strong for my team, crew, manufacturer and Menards. We will push hard to win our way into the Playoffs and finish the year on a high note, " the American added.

The Georgia native competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West (eight-time winner) with Cook Racing Technologies. In 2020, he was the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono.

