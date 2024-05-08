NASCAR silly season rumors intensify as Tony Stewart looking to downsize SHR's $17,000,000 buildings in addition to charter sale - Reports

Tony Stewart fuels the rumor mill after stunning recent reports about Stewart-Haas Racing come to light. The NASCAR champion's team is willing to part ways with their charters and their $17 million Kannapolis buildings.

Tony Stewart has been one of the most iconic names in the sport. Smoke has won the NASCAR title four times in his career - thrice as a driver, and once as an owner with Kevin Harvick. However, the future of his team Stewart-Haas Racing, which he co-owns with Gene Haas now hangs in the balance.

Michael McDowell's move to Spire Motorsport from FRM was the talk of the NASCAR town. However, the reported news of SHR possibly selling their entire operations could trump that as NASCAR's silly season intensifies.

Matt Weaver of Sportsnaut reported,

"There will be a lot of movement this summer as Stewart-Haas Racing is making charters available for purchase. In fact, its entire building and operation is said to be on the market as well."

Multiple teams are looking to buy charters currently, including Trackhouse Racing and Legacy Motor Club. Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse has four drivers under contract and only two cars to field. SHR's charter sale would be music to his ears.

Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, if the reports are true, Stewart-Haas Racing's demise would mirror Chip Ganassi Racing's exit from the sport.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass gives his view on Tony Stewart's SHR dissolution

Popular NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared his stance on the Stewart-Haas Racing dilemma. Pockrass is perhaps the most popular and active NASCAR journalist on the internet.

He replied to a fan query on X asking if Tony Stewart and Gene Haas were both selling out from NASCAR.

"The SHR scenarios change every few days ... what I know is they have talked to possible buyers of charters and obviously they also have a couple buildings ... how many/much is sold and who remains involved TBD."

Stewart-Haas Racing currently fields four drivers in Ford Mustangs. The team has not yet renewed its deal with Ford. Additionally, it has also sent prospective buyers the cost of buying their charters.

Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece are currently the four drivers employed by Tony Stewart's team. They also won the Xfinity Series last season with Cole Custer.

It would be interesting to see if Stewart-Haas Racing completely pulls the plug from NASCAR.