NASCAR solidifies Homestead-Miami's role with major 2026 calendar shake-up

NASCAR has announced a major shake-up to its 2026 playoff calendar, naming Homestead-Miami Speedway as the new venue for the championship decider. The 1.5-mile oval will host the season finales for the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series on Nov. 6–8, as the governing body confirmed a rotating model starting next year.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the venue served as the championship decider from 2002 to 2019, crowning legendary champions under various formats. NASCAR moved the season finale to Phoenix Raceway in 2020, which will remain a candidate to host the finale race beyond 2026.

Ben Kennedy, EVP and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, suggested that Homestead-Miami Speedway would appeal to both longtime fans with its nostalgia and to the new generation with its exciting racing product. He added that the new rotating model would provide fresh challenges to the teams, with marquee venues hosting the season finale each year.

"Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation. As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend," he said via TobyChristie.com

Homestead-Miami Speedway has remained a favorite among drivers and fans, with its multi-groove racing complementing the Gen-7 cars. The previous two races at the track were last-lap thrillers, with Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson making late-race charges to win at the 1.5-mile oval in Florida.

The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi first reported the possibility of the season finale returning to Homestead, with the governing body making the decision in the best interest of the sport. As Homestead is not scheduled to host a playoff race this season, renovations on the facility are set to begin in the fall.

NASCAR official explains Phoenix Raceway's fate

NASCAR initially moved the season finale to Phoenix Raceway in 2020, as the track had undergone a $178 million renovation in 2018. Phoenix is also a big market that the series wanted to tap into. However, the racing product at the one-mile oval has suffered in the Next Gen era, with Team Penske drivers dominating and sweeping the titles.

Phoenix Raceway will continue to host two races next year, including a Round of 8 playoff race along with its regular season date. As mentioned earlier, the one-mile oval will also be a contender to host the season finale beyond 2026. Ben Kennedy praised the track promoters, stating that the venue has consistently delivered an unparalleled atmosphere for the season finale.

"If you go into that market, whether it’s the local activations, the promotion that you see in and around the Phoenix area and out toward the track, it’s really unparalleled to what we’ve seen in the past. So it’s been great, and for that, we wanted to continue to have them in the playoffs, later on in the playoffs and in that Round of 8," he said via NASCAR.com.

The sanctioning body has not yet announced which other venues will be considered to host the season finale beyond 2026, or any potential changes to the playoff format next season. The shift from Phoenix to Homestead-Miami Speedway was met with enthusiasm from fans.

