NASCAR spotter sends clear warning to Chase Elliott fans desiring “f***ing good” Alan Gustafson’s sacking

Some Chase Elliott fans seemingly want Alan Gustafson out of the #9 team, as the driver has been struggling to win races. However, NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft backed Gustafson, saying fans should be careful what they wish for, considering how good the crew chief is.

Elliott and Gustafson have been working since the Dawsonville native debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016. The driver-crew chief tandem won the 2020 Cup championship and 19 races, though they have yet to score their first win of the 2025 season, let alone compete at the front for the checkered flag.

In an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Freddie Kraft, spotter for the #23 team of Bubba Wallace, reiterated how competent of a shot caller Alan Gustafson is, saying:

"Judging by my Twitter replies last night, the #9 nation will pay you whatever you want to go over there and kick Alan (Gustafson) out, which I think you've got to be really careful what you wish for because Alan's pretty f***ing good." [at the start of video]

While the results speak for themselves, the NASCAR spotter argued Gustafson, who previously worked with drivers like Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch, wasn't the problem.

"I really don't think, you know, I know their results aren't what they want right now, but I really don't think Alan is all the problem over there," Kraft added.

Chase Elliott kicked off the 2025 season strong by dominating the Busch Light Clash weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver topped the practice timing sheets, qualified in the pole position, and won in NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium.

Unfortunately, the performance didn't carry on in the points-paying schedule. While the 29-year-old has three top-5s, he hasn't been competitive enough to fight for wins. His best results were two fourth-place finishes earned at Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Elliott last won at Texas Motor Speedway last year, when he snapped a 42-race winless streak following a disappointing 2023 season. He enters the Kansas race this Sunday with a 38-race win drought after finishing 16th at TMS last weekend.

"We're just chipping away": Chase Elliott remains optimistic amid winless streak

Chase Elliott may not have returned to victory lane for a long time, but he keeps a positive mindset heading into races. He said the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team was making slow and steady progress enough to be capable of reaching their goals.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio before the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2020 NASCAR champion said:

"We're just chipping away. We have a great group and we show up to race each week with the mindset of trying to be just a little better. I anticipate we're gonna continue to do that throughout the year. Keep our heads down, stay focused. I think we're very capable of getting to where we need to go," he said [1:09 onwards].

After 11 races, Chase Elliott ranks fourth in the points standings with three top-5s and six top-10s. He trails HMS teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson, with Denny Hamlin in third place.

