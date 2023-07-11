NASCAR star Brad Keselowski wants a myth-buster episode on ‘The Vortex Theory’

After the Quaker State 400 last Sunday became NASCAR's second week in a row to have a Cup Series race affected by inclement weather, Brad Keselowski seems to have a solution.

Basing his further plan of action on an unconfirmed theory noticed by stock car racing drivers as well as fans of the sport over the years, the Cup Series owner-operator seems to have found the solution to rain affecting races.

In a theory that was first devised by former driver Darrell Walltrip, Brad Keselowski fell back on what might be called The Vortex Theory. Described as a phenomenon that seems to push cloud cover and rain away if multiple cars continue to race on an oval track, 'The Vortex Theory' might be equal parts conjecture and fact.

Looking for some clarity around the topic, the #6 Ford Mustang driver seems to have been converted from not believing the same to somewhat of a believer.

He fell back on the trusty old TV program MythBusters to clarify and tweeted:

"Hear me out, I once too was not a believer. In 13 years of cup racing, this has played out countless times. Too many times to be dismissed, Idk how or why it seems to work. We need a serious MythBusters episode on 'The Vortex Theory'."

While it is true to some extent that rising heat from the surface of the earth is known to dissipate small cloud covers, the theory still needs to be proven properly if drivers' safety is to be put at risk.

Some fans even believed airports also experienced a similar phenomenon and replied to Keselowski's tweet:

"Anywhere there’s an excessive heat source rising up to the clouds will dissipate a little weather. Airports experience this too to an extent. Obviously, once the storm is large enough, it doesn’t really work."

Brad Keselowski takes a neutral stance on the Zuckerberg vs Musk debacle

When notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass quizzed Brad Keselowski on whether he was on Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform Threads yet, here is what the RFK Racing co-owner had to say:

"I got enough social media right now. In fact I probably have too much social media right now and I'm in no rush to add anything more. I'm not paying for Twitter, if that makes you feel any better."

Watch Brad Keselowski race next weekend as NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.

