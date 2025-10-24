NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and wife Amanda share special news with fans

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 24, 2025 20:19 GMT
Bubba Wallace, Amanda, and Becks Hayden
Bubba Wallace with Amanda and Becks Hayden - Source: @BubbaWallace on X

Bubba Wallace announced that he and his wife, Amanda, are expecting a child in March next year. He shared the news on X with a photo showing Amanda’s baby bump, their son Becks Hayden holding the ultrasound image, and their dog, Asher, joining in the moment.

While the couple didn’t share many details, the newborn will be their second child. Their first, Becks Hayden, was born on September 29 last year, around the time Wallace, driver of the #23 23XI Racing Toyota, briefly flew home from Kansas Speedway before returning to the track later that afternoon.

Here's the 32-year-old NASCAR driver's pregnancy announcement on X.

“Baby Wallace #2 coming in March!!” Wallace wrote.
NASCAR's March 2026 schedule will feature five race weekends, with events at Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway. Later in the year, NASCAR will debut its first-ever San Diego street course on Naval Base Coronado, replacing the Chicago street race.

For now, Bubba Wallace will still enter two races this year, namely the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway and the championship event at Phoenix Raceway. The Alabama native qualified for the playoffs after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, he was eliminated after the Round of 12 alongside 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick.

Wallace has recorded one win, six top-five finishes, and 14 top-10s this season. However, his eight DNFs have hampered what could’ve been a stronger run. By comparison, his teammates Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst have only one and five DNFs, respectively.

“It's nice to have that now”: Bubba Wallace on how fatherhood shifted his mindset

Bubba Wallace opened up about how his life has changed since welcoming his son, Becks Hayden, last year. In an interview with ESPN, the Toyota driver shared that he’s become calmer during race weekends, especially when spending time with his son.

Wallace also mentioned that his wife, Amanda, now tends to get more upset than he does after races, saying:

“I get back to the bus now, and Amanda is more upset than I am. It's difficult to navigate that because over the years she's known this is what we have, and I have to make this work. Now I walk back, like after Kansas, and I was fine, and she's beside herself. It's kind of funny.”
He added:

“You don't think about that stuff in that moment. You latch onto when you're with him or Amanda, and nothing else matters. I could be sitting here talking to you but thinking about practice and qualifying. You're consumed by it. You can't be changing a diaper and thinking about qualifying. It doesn't work. It's nice to have that now.”
Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

This year marks Wallace's eighth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He ran his rookie campaign in 2018 at Richard Petty Motorsports (now Legacy Motor Club) and spent three years in the #43 Chevrolet before moving to 23XI Racing.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
