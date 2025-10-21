“This is bada**”: Fans react as NASCAR unveils stunning 16-turn Naval Base Coronado layout for 2026 season

NASCAR has revealed the layout of the upcoming street circuit at Naval Base Coronado for the 2026 season, and fans have shared their excitement. The sanctioning body had announced in July this year that the street race would shift south next season. And that the new course will be set within the active naval base in San Diego.On Tuesday, October 21, NASCAR revealed the map of the first street-style NASCAR event at the naval base. It will feature 16 turns across a 3.4-mile course. The Athletic's Jeff Gluck shared the layout of the new track on X, writing:&quot;NASCAR just unveiled the Naval Base Coronado Street Course. 16 turns, 3.4 miles. Turn 5 is between the docking location of two aircraft carriers; Turn 14 is near the north end of a runway.&quot;Turn 5, &quot;Carrier Corner,&quot; is a left-hand bend located between the docking positions of two aircraft carriers. Turn 14, &quot;Runway Road,&quot; is near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field.&quot;This is bada**,&quot; a fan wrote.HimDawg @HinmaGamingLINK@jeff_gluck This is badass&quot;This looks fast and difficult to pass,&quot; anoter fan wrote.&quot;Remind me of lime rock this year….. absolutely nowhere to pass,&quot; another commented.Fans also reacted to the perpendicular Turn 2 and Turn 3.&quot;2 and 3 calamity corners,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I like the course but this would be much better clockwise instead of counter-clockwise. Turn 2 is gonna be a demolition derby on restarts,&quot; another commented.&quot;Turn 2 and 3 will be full of some idiotic divebombs no doubt,&quot; another reacted.The Naval Base Coronado will replace the Chicago Street Course, which hosted NASCAR Cup and Xfinity events for three years. The new event will feature all three of NASCAR's national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck) from June 19-21, 2026.The schedule coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.NASCAR to return to Southern California after two yearsNASCAR raced at Auto Club Speedway, a 2-mile oval roughly 120 miles north of the base, between 1997 and 2023. The Naval Base Coronado street race will also mark NASCAR's return to Southern California for the first time since February 2024.NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo, who also helped launch the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022, commented on the release and said:&quot;Anticipation for this event is already high, and we know this course layout will raise that level of excitement even higher. We can't wait to see how the best drivers in the world meet this challenge, while celebrating America's Navy.&quot;NASCAR partnered with a nonprofit organization, Sports San Diego, which was set up to boost visitor demand and the regional economy.