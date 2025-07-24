5 interesting facts about the newest NASCAR venue San Diego Naval Base

NASCAR recently announced a new street race happening on Naval Base Coronado in Southern California next year. The details of the race are still scarce, though NASCAR touched on a few that should get fans excited.

Ad

Coronado is situated next to the previously rumored location on the streets of San Diego. It is considered a replacement for the Chicago street race, which marked the beginning of NASCAR's venture into street racing, a type of event that fellow American racing series, IndyCar, has been hosting for decades.

With more details expected to be out in the foreseeable future, here are five interesting facts about the stock car racing series' newest street race for the 2026 season.

Ad

Trending

#1 US Navy's 250th anniversary

The street race on a military base will coincide with the U.S. Navy's celebration of its 250th anniversary. It will not only provide racing action throughout the weekend, but also honor the men and women who served in the Navy.

Dubbed the West Coast Quarterdeck, the Naval Base Coronado is a consortium of at least eight Navy installations. The base is also the birthplace of naval aviation after Captain Washington Irving Chambers acquired the Navy's first airplane, the Curtiss A-1 Triad, in 1911.

Ad

#2 Second street race in NASCAR history

The San Diego Weekend will succeed the Chicago street race as the second street race in NASCAR history. The new event will strengthen the stock car racing series' campaign on expanding its road course portfolio, with the ongoing 2025 season hosting six.

Shane van Gisbergen won the 2025 Chicago street race - Source: Imagn

However, NACSAR is still expected to return to Chicago as early as 2027. The series and the city of Chicago are reportedly working to develop better terms for all parties concerned.

Ad

#3 All three national series

NASCAR will arrive at the Naval Base Coronado with all of its drivers across the three national series: Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck. The race weekend will kick off on June 19, presumably for the Truck Series race, and conclude on June 21.

This is contrary to the scheduling of new tracks on the calendar. The inaugural Mexico City race only hosted the Cup and Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, the returning Rockingham Speedway and new Lime Rock Park races only hosted the Truck Series.

Ad

#4 Expected to be three miles

As mentioned, the full details of the new street race are yet to be revealed. However, reports suggest the track length will be three miles long. That would be longer than the Chicago street race by a mile, which means the race could have fewer laps to the checkered.

Ad

NASCAR gave fans an early look at the military base with a fun trailer reminiscent of Tom Cruise's Top Gun movie. Titled Top Secret, the trailer shows several NASCAR drivers, including Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar, riding on fighter jets and outrunning the police.

#5 Race president

NASCAR named Amy Lupo as the race president of the San Diego Weekend. Working with the series since 2021, Lupo was instrumental in the launch of Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. She also spent 20 years expanding the X Games with ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.