5 interesting facts about the newest NASCAR venue San Diego Naval Base

NASCAR recently announced a new street race happening on Naval Base Coronado in Southern California next year. The details of the race are still scarce, though NASCAR touched on a few that should get fans excited.
Coronado is situated next to the previously rumored location on the streets of San Diego. It is considered a replacement for the Chicago street race, which marked the beginning of NASCAR's venture into street racing, a type of event that fellow American racing series, IndyCar, has been hosting for decades.
With more details expected to be out in the foreseeable future, here are five interesting facts about the stock car racing series' newest street race for the 2026 season.
#1 US Navy's 250th anniversary
The street race on a military base will coincide with the U.S. Navy's celebration of its 250th anniversary. It will not only provide racing action throughout the weekend, but also honor the men and women who served in the Navy.
Dubbed the West Coast Quarterdeck, the Naval Base Coronado is a consortium of at least eight Navy installations. The base is also the birthplace of naval aviation after Captain Washington Irving Chambers acquired the Navy's first airplane, the Curtiss A-1 Triad, in 1911.
#2 Second street race in NASCAR history
The San Diego Weekend will succeed the Chicago street race as the second street race in NASCAR history. The new event will strengthen the stock car racing series' campaign on expanding its road course portfolio, with the ongoing 2025 season hosting six.
However, NACSAR is still expected to return to Chicago as early as 2027. The series and the city of Chicago are reportedly working to develop better terms for all parties concerned.
#3 All three national series
NASCAR will arrive at the Naval Base Coronado with all of its drivers across the three national series: Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck. The race weekend will kick off on June 19, presumably for the Truck Series race, and conclude on June 21.
This is contrary to the scheduling of new tracks on the calendar. The inaugural Mexico City race only hosted the Cup and Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, the returning Rockingham Speedway and new Lime Rock Park races only hosted the Truck Series.
#4 Expected to be three miles
As mentioned, the full details of the new street race are yet to be revealed. However, reports suggest the track length will be three miles long. That would be longer than the Chicago street race by a mile, which means the race could have fewer laps to the checkered.
NASCAR gave fans an early look at the military base with a fun trailer reminiscent of Tom Cruise's Top Gun movie. Titled Top Secret, the trailer shows several NASCAR drivers, including Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar, riding on fighter jets and outrunning the police.
#5 Race president
NASCAR named Amy Lupo as the race president of the San Diego Weekend. Working with the series since 2021, Lupo was instrumental in the launch of Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. She also spent 20 years expanding the X Games with ESPN.
