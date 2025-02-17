NASCAR star Carson Hocevar goes live on Twitch during the Daytona 500 red flag

With the Daytona 500 delayed due to rain, Carson Hocevar made the most out of his time off the track. Hocevar hung out in his hauler, went live on Twitch and hopped on the virtual racing world of iRacing.

Entering his second NASCAR Cup Series season, Carson Hocevar started the season-opener 33rd in the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports. He got out of the car after the race officials threw the red flag on lap 11.

The 22-year-old driver took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about his off-track excursion while waiting for the race to resume. Hocevar shared his sim racing rig consisting of a dual monitor setup, a steering wheel, a racing cockpit, and a headset. He captioned the tweet:

"Hey, I am gonna go live on twitch on iRacing if you’re bored."

The Daytona 500 was resumed under a yellow flag for nine laps. Hocevar pitted on lap 17 after most drivers came in the previous lap. The No. 77 driver entered the pit lane alongside Cole Custer, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR threw the red flag again on lap 20 due to weather conditions.

The green flag was waved on lap 24, with Hocevar restarting the race behind the pack. Meanwhile, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch are the drivers in the mix for the lead.

The ongoing race is Carson Hocevar's second Daytona 500 entry. The Michigan native had an unfortunate exit in his first start as a rookie when he crashed into the infield with Harrison Burton on lap 5.

Carson Hocevar in the No. 77 Chevy at the Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Hocevar had a tough start to his rookie campaign but ended it on a high, winning the Rookie of the Year award over Zane Smith and Josh Berry. He amassed one top-5 and six top-10 finishes last season.

Carson Hocevar shared his thoughts on new teammate Michael McDowell

In an interview with NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Carson Hocevar opened up about working with his new teammate Michael McDowell. With McDowell's veteran status, the young driver believes the new addition could help him improve, especially on the superspeedway. The No. 77 Chevy driver said (via NASCAR on Fox):

"Yeah, I've gotten to work with him a little bit. He's a workaholic, for sure, but I think it shows why he's been successful lately. Him and Travis were able to obviously run well in the front row car with big races."

He added:

"So him coming over is for sure going to be good for us to work on it. It's hard to build our cars better for superspeedways as we ride around. So he'll be a lot more detailed. And then, you know, same with the road courses."

Michael McDowell joined Spire Motorsports after running with Front Row Motorsports for seven seasons. McDowell drives the No. 71 Chevy alongside Hocevar and Justin Haley, who pilots the No. 7 car.

In addition, the Chevrolet-affiliated team competes in the Craftsman Truck Series with Rajah Caruth and Chase Purdy.

