NASCAR star Chase Elliott gives his two cents on new rule allowing an elite driver like Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton in the field

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the new eligibility rule in NASCAR at the media day ahead of the season-opening Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Last month, NASCAR made several changes in the Cup Series rules ahead of the start of the 2025 season, with the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) being one of the biggest and perhaps even a little polarizing.

It's significant not only because it allows an "elite" driver from a different racing discipline to join the grid even if they failed to qualify for an event like the Daytona 500 but also because different full-time Cup Series drivers have reacted to it in various ways. However, it must be noted that OEP comes into play only when there are more entries than the 40-car limit for the starting grid.

While some NASCAR drivers have reacted differently to the change, Chase Elliott explained why NASCAR might feel this provision is necessary.

"Well if they (NASCAR) already decided, then I guess they would have to qualify in, right? I don’t know… You’d hate to have a Helio Castroneves, a Max Verstappen, a Lewis Hamilton or someone come in to run a race and then miss the show due to something silly. So I can certainly see that aspect of it from a promotor side of things, where you wouldn’t want to risk that because that’s obviously going to be a big deal for you," Chase Elliott said during media interactions on Saturday, January 1 (5:59 - 6:32).

The OEP comes with its own set of limitations. While a team using the rule can secure race or stage wins and even qualify for the All-Star Race, they will not earn race points, playoff points, prize money, or tiebreaker advantages. NASCAR has confirmed that applications for this exemption must be submitted at least 90 days before the event and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Chase Elliott on the integrity of the sport

Chase Elliott seems to understand that it would be a bad look on any "elite" driver if they failed to qualify for an event they wanted to race or were invited to. That being said, he also shared just how difficult it is for drivers to get into a prestigious event like the Daytona 500 or the Indy 500 (where there are usually more entries than allowed to race), and that people shouldn't be allowed to get in for free.

"I also think that with prestigious races, there should be some sort of integrity in making the show. I think that’s part of what makes the race prestigious. You know, it’s a hard event to make. I think you see that with the Indianapolis 500, or you see that at the Chili Bowl, right? It’s a hard race to make. It’s a big deal just to get into the show," Chase Elliott added during the media interaction (6:32 - 6:56).

While the 2020 Cup Series champion recognizes the benefits of welcoming elite drivers, Elliott was clear about his concerns regarding the potential risks to the sport's integrity.

"I just don’t want to ever degrade or hurt the long-term integrity of the sport and take the prestige out of events that should be some of our biggest days of the year," the HMS driver concluded (7:00 - 7:11).

The 2025 Daytona 500 already has an entry list of 43 cars, with Helio Castroneves entering the event with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 car. It remains to be seen whether he will qualify within the top 40.

