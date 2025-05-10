NASCAR star Jeff Gordon and Dario Franchitti were tipped to become teammates in F1, reveals Insider

A recent podcast clip has revealed a surprising chapter from motorsport history involving Jeff Gordon. The story is that there were once plans for Jeff Gordon and Dario Franchitti to become teammates in Formula 1—a move that could have changed the sport’s trajectory in America.

Ad

This came from the Happy Hour Podcast, hosted by former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick. The source of the information is Will Buxton, a veteran motorsports journalist and the lead IndyCar commentator on FOX.

Buxton explained that in the late 1990s, there was a serious proposal in place. The plan was for Jeff Gordon to join Team Kool Green in IndyCar, run for a season or two, and then come to Formula 1 with British American Racing (BAR). At the same time, Dario Franchitti would join BAR directly. The main idea was to prepare Gordon through open-wheel racing in IndyCar before pairing him with Franchitti as teammates at BAR in F1.

Ad

Trending

This would’ve occurred around 1999, shortly after Gordon had won three of the last four Cup Series titles. According to Buxton, this pairing in Formula 1 would have been historic.

“That would have broken F1 in America 20 or 30 years before Drive to Survive,” he said. [0:49 onwards]

"You get Jeff Gordon racing in Formula 1, alongside, Dario Franchitti, there two great all time champions out of American open wheel and stock car racing, and they're racing as teammates in Formula 1, boom, job done. That would've been huge." he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ultimately, the move didn’t come to be. Jeff Gordon later explained in a 2003 interview with Dean McNulty that the proposal never included a firm F1 contract. It was more of a pathway: spend two years in CART with Barry Green’s team, test in F1, and then maybe get a seat. He said,

“I had already won two Winston Cup championships at that time… I told the BAR people I was pretty much set here.”

Ad

Gordon had no incentive to give up the top ride in NASCAR for an unconfirmed shot at F1. Even though he never raced in F1, the now 53-year-old did get a taste of it. In 2003, he partook in a ride swap with Juan Pablo Montoya at the Indianapolis Road Course. Gordon drove the Williams FW24 F1 car.

Jeff Gordon and Mark Webber’s F1 bond lasted well beyond the racing track

Jeff Gordon and former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber share a friendship that came to be during the early 2000s. Despite coming from very different racing backgrounds—Gordon in NASCAR and Webber in F1—their friendship began through a shared sponsor.

Ad

Their first meeting took place during the 2004 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. At the time, both were sponsored by DuPont, and it was this partnership that brought Gordon into the F1 paddock. That initial interaction later turned into a friendship.

Years later, in 2019, Gordon and Webber reunited for a special occasion. The former invited the latter to attend the Knoxville Nationals, one of the most prestigious sprint car events in the United States. For Webber, it was a dream come true. He had long wanted to attend the Knoxville Nationals, and Gordon made it possible by not only bringing him along but also inviting him to the winner’s podium.

Ad

The friendship was recently acknowledged again on X by the account Jeff Gordon Online, which recalled their first meeting in 2004 and their later reunion in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Gordon is one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers, with four Cup Series championships and 93 race wins. He also had multiple Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 wins and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. Mark Webber, meanwhile, built a successful F1 career between 2002 and 2013, winning nine Grands Prix, most of them with Red Bull Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.