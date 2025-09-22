NASCAR star Joey Logano shares heartfelt message to New England fans following strong run at NHMS

Joey Logano delivered another consistent performance in the Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, finishing fourth in Sunday’s Mobil 1 301. For the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, it wasn’t just about the result. It was about competing in his home region in front of the New England crowd.Team Penske’s Fords had shown strength all weekend, with a front row lockout in qualifying. Logano's second pole of the season came with a 29.159s lap, as teammate Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry started P2 and P3. When the green flag waved, Logano quickly showed why he’s long been a force on flat, demanding tracks like Loudon.For Logano, the strong finish also carried personal meaning. After the race, he posted a heartfelt message on X, thanking the New England fans and wrote:&quot;Leading the field to the Green, Finishing 2nd in Stage 1, Winning Stage 2 and crossing the Finish Line 4th (making it 3 Top-5’s in a row) made this specific race weekend at @NHMS even more meaningful. The New England #22 fans were AMAZING all weekend long. Trust me, I could hear you! And, shoutout to my #22Crew who built a great car and to the Over The Wall guys, as we executed all day on Pit Road. Let’s keep the positive momentum rolling and get after it at @kansasspeedway.&quot;Joey Logano led the first 52 laps of the race before giving up the lead to Blaney. The No. 22 Ford was runner-up in Stage 1 and led the final 32 laps to claim Stage 2, on his way to earn 52 points throughout the day.The second half of the race mirrored that rhythm. Logano cycled through the lead and made five total pit stops, with the fastest being a 9.82-second, four-tire change on Lap 187 that helped him regain valuable track position.Logano's final stop came after Blaney's on Lap 239, which set him to run the final stretch with fresher tires. But Blaney extended the gap as Logano finished fourth, just behind William Byron in third, capping a Ford 1-2-4 sweep at Loudon.&quot;The 12 was fastest&quot;: Joey Logano credits Ryan Blaney's win at New HampshireJoey Logano (22) and Ryan Blaney (12) during the Southern 500. Source: ImagnThe Mobil 1 301 saw a thrilling race where Team Penske exceeded expectations. While No. 2 Austin Cindric finished 17th, Ryan Blaney won the trophy. And Joey Logano was quick to give credit where it was due. Speaking after the race, he explained the difference.&quot;We ran well, we just weren’t the fastest car. The 12 (Ryan Blaney) was fastest in practice, and he showed that again in the race. Our only chance to beat him was on pit road and beat him on details. But they were able to make up their track position when they put four on. That last restart I could have started behind him and finished third in the race, but if I was behind the 12, I wasn’t going to win,&quot; Logano said (via NASCAR).That honesty underscored what the day meant for Team Penske as a whole. With Blaney winning and Logano marking his third consecutive top-five finish, Ford had answered Toyota’s playoff dominance in resounding fashion.Now sixth in the standings and 24 points above the elimination line, Joey Logano heads to Kansas with momentum on his side. It’s the first time since 2019 he’s strung together three consecutive top-five finishes, and a fourth at Kansas would mark his longest such streak since 2017. For the reigning champion, it’s another reminder that he has a knack for peaking when it matters most.