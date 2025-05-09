NASCAR star Kyle Busch shows off his absurd trophy collection

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch flaunted his trophy collection on social media. The 40-year-old has a lot of trophies to show off as the winningest driver in NASCAR history through over two decades of competition.

While Richard Petty holds the all-time record for Cup wins at 200, Busch has the most NASCAR national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck combined) wins at 232. He also won two Cup Series championships (2015 and 2019), though the hard-earned trophies seemed to have been kept in a different trophy case, based on his latest X (formerly Twitter) post.

The Las Vegas native accompanied the 21-second video with a humbling caption, saying:

"Earned a few over the yrs."

Over in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch has 63 wins, ninth on the all-time list behind Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s 76. He holds the streak for most consecutive seasons with at least one win in a year at 19, which ended last year after failing to get back to victory lane in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

His last NASCAR national series win came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. He drove the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy truck to victory in a thrilling last-lap showdown against Stewart Friesen, finishing with a 0.017-second win margin.

Kyle Busch won the 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Busch will return to action at Kansas Speedway this Sunday (May 11). The #8 driver will look to bounce back following his strong run at the track last fall, where he was in good form to break the win drought but crashed with 32 laps remaining.

"Get a little bit of redemption": Kyle Busch on mindset at Kansas

Kyle Busch will be on a mission in the upcoming AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway with redemption on his mind. Believing the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has the speed for a good result at the mile-and-a-half track, the veteran NASCAR driver said he will prevent making the same mistakes from previous outings.

During last year's fall race at Kansas, Busch, who was leading, attempted to pass the lapped car of Chase Briscoe from the outside. After Briscoe moved closer to the wall to make the corner, the RCR driver got loose and spun before giving up the lead to Ross Chastain.

Speaking about his mindset for the race on Sunday, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Speedway Digest):

"We were fast. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not winning last fall after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car."

"We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish," he added.

Kyle Busch (right) alongside Ross Chastain (left) during the 2024 Kansas fall race - Source: Getty

Ross Chastain capitalized on the crash and won the 267-lapper. William Byron finished second, followed by the retiring Martin Truex Jr.

