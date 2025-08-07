NASCAR star Kyle Larson lambasts “disgusting” Martinsville hot dogs 

Kyle Larson recently shared his opinion on a popular food in Martinsville, and it wasn’t what was expected. The NASCAR star called Martinsville Speedway hot dogs “disgusting”, pertaining to the color of the item.Known as the Martinsville hot dog, the food is time-honoued tradition at the Martinsville Speedway, which is the shortest oval track of the NASCAR Cup Series. More than 50 years have passed, and race fans tend to like this peculiar hot dog produced from a steamed bun, in which special red hot is included along with mustard, chilli, slaw, as well as onions, all of this at an incredibly low cost of only 2 dollars. All these characteristics of taste, tradition, and value have made it a favorite tradition of the fans and drivers alike, with the stand selling hot dogs at the start/finish line beside the pit road being a landmark feature of the place. However, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 driver is no fan of Martinsville hot dogs. While speaking to Julian Edelman on the Games With Names podcast, Kyle Larson said:&quot;I think Martinsville hot dogs are disgusting. I don't know if they like, color dye them or what, but they're like, red.&quot;Kyle Larson is a successful NASCAR Cup Series racer competing for Hendrick Motorsports. Last year, he recorded an excellent season as he made a leading six wins compared to the other two drivers with the highest number of top fives, most laps at the lead in the competition. Although the relatively minor misfortunes denied Larson the Championship 4 at the last minute, his performance seemed to show consistency, speed, and extreme competitiveness on a high level concerning various tracks.Kyle Larson offers a blunt take on whether F1 drivers see themselves as the 'best' racersKyle Larson offered candid insights on whether Formula 1 drivers see themselves as the &quot;best&quot; racers. He suggested that F1 drivers probably do think so due to media perception, but he also pointed out that many skilled drivers, such as IndyCar star Alex Palou, never made it to F1 for reasons like timing rather than lack of talent. Larson emphasized that many who succeed in F1 are extremely good, but some others, like Palou, who won multiple IndyCar titles, could have performed well in F1 too. Speaking with Julian Edelman on the Games With Names podcast, he said:&quot;I would imagine, I feel like they probably do just because the perception and the media makes it out to be that way. But then again… there's a lot of people that they probably grew up racing with that didn't quite make it to Formula 1, that are now racing IndyCar like, Alex Palou or really a lot of guys that go to IndyCar or sports car racing... those drivers in F1 that have made it, they probably that they're extremely good and just timing didn't work out.&quot; (29:27 onwards)Kyle Larson discussed the common belief that F1 is the pinnacle of motorsports due to factors like faster cars and technical circuits, but dismissed the notion that other motorsports series like NASCAR or IndyCar are easier.