  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR star Kyle Larson lambasts “disgusting” Martinsville hot dogs 

NASCAR star Kyle Larson lambasts “disgusting” Martinsville hot dogs 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:59 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson at NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson recently shared his opinion on a popular food in Martinsville, and it wasn’t what was expected. The NASCAR star called Martinsville Speedway hot dogs “disgusting”, pertaining to the color of the item.

Ad

Known as the Martinsville hot dog, the food is time-honoued tradition at the Martinsville Speedway, which is the shortest oval track of the NASCAR Cup Series. More than 50 years have passed, and race fans tend to like this peculiar hot dog produced from a steamed bun, in which special red hot is included along with mustard, chilli, slaw, as well as onions, all of this at an incredibly low cost of only 2 dollars.

Ad
Trending

All these characteristics of taste, tradition, and value have made it a favorite tradition of the fans and drivers alike, with the stand selling hot dogs at the start/finish line beside the pit road being a landmark feature of the place. However, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 driver is no fan of Martinsville hot dogs. While speaking to Julian Edelman on the Games With Names podcast, Kyle Larson said:

"I think Martinsville hot dogs are disgusting. I don't know if they like, color dye them or what, but they're like, red."
Ad
Ad

Kyle Larson is a successful NASCAR Cup Series racer competing for Hendrick Motorsports. Last year, he recorded an excellent season as he made a leading six wins compared to the other two drivers with the highest number of top fives, most laps at the lead in the competition. Although the relatively minor misfortunes denied Larson the Championship 4 at the last minute, his performance seemed to show consistency, speed, and extreme competitiveness on a high level concerning various tracks.

Ad

Kyle Larson offers a blunt take on whether F1 drivers see themselves as the 'best' racers

Kyle Larson offered candid insights on whether Formula 1 drivers see themselves as the "best" racers. He suggested that F1 drivers probably do think so due to media perception, but he also pointed out that many skilled drivers, such as IndyCar star Alex Palou, never made it to F1 for reasons like timing rather than lack of talent.

Ad

Larson emphasized that many who succeed in F1 are extremely good, but some others, like Palou, who won multiple IndyCar titles, could have performed well in F1 too. Speaking with Julian Edelman on the Games With Names podcast, he said:

"I would imagine, I feel like they probably do just because the perception and the media makes it out to be that way. But then again… there's a lot of people that they probably grew up racing with that didn't quite make it to Formula 1, that are now racing IndyCar like, Alex Palou or really a lot of guys that go to IndyCar or sports car racing... those drivers in F1 that have made it, they probably that they're extremely good and just timing didn't work out." (29:27 onwards)

Kyle Larson discussed the common belief that F1 is the pinnacle of motorsports due to factors like faster cars and technical circuits, but dismissed the notion that other motorsports series like NASCAR or IndyCar are easier.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications