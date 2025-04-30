NASCAR star Kyle Larson picks his milk preference ahead of sophomore Indy500 attempt

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Kyle Larson made a tradition-rich decision at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway recently—picking his preferred milk for the upcoming Indy 500. The moment was shared on Instagram, in a reel uploaded by Team Hendrick ahead of his second attempt at competing in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double.

Ad

The short video shows Kyle Larson walking up to a table at the speedway and ticking off his milk preference—whole milk—from the official Indy 500 driver form. The options included whole milk, 2% milk, and skim milk. This choice is part of a long-standing Indy 500 tradition where the race winner drinks milk in the Victory Lane. Team Hendrick’s caption read,

“No pressure… just choosing @kylelarsonracin’s Indy milk 🥛”,

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kyle Larson returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, aiming to finish what he started in 2024. His debut Indy 500 attempt ended with promise but no completion, as weather delays and pit lane penalties stopped him from running both races in the Memorial Day weekend double. This year, Larson is in it to execute the full 1,100-mile challenge on two tracks and in two different race cars.

Back in early April, Larson and Jeff Gordon revealed the cars he’ll be driving for both races. His No. 17 IndyCar from Arrow McLaren will sport the blue-and-white colors of HendrickCars.com and papaya orange detailing from McLaren, while his NASCAR Cup Series No. 5 Chevrolet will carry matching elements. NASCAR.com shared that the car reveals were done via a livestream at the NASCAR Productions Facility and are part of the larger #Hendrick1100 effort, now supported by Prime Video.

Ad

"I didn’t really feel like it does much" — Kyle Larson underwhelmed by IndyCar’s hybrid assist

Kyle Larson is still adjusting to the latest changes in IndyCar ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500, especially the new hybrid assist system. During open testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 2021 NASCAR champion gave a blunt assessment of the new feature after spending time behind the wheel of the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Speaking via Cup Scene on YouTube, Kyle Larson said,

Ad

“I didn't really feel like it does much of anything to help you. It definitely helps; it doesn't hurt. But it's not like you get this massive boost down the straightaway or anything like that. I feel like whenever I would hit it, I'd get like an initial kind of handful of horsepower, and then it just flattens out to normal. You get kind of close and then you just stall out.” [13:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The hybrid assist system is designed to give drivers a temporary power boost and is recharged during braking or when off-throttle. However, Larson's comments suggest the system isn’t delivering the kind of performance edge many expected.

Another concern for Kyle Larson has been the impact of the hybrid system on the car’s handling. The hybrid unit adds about 105 pounds to the vehicle’s weight. This change has affected the balance of the car, which drivers have noted since the system was introduced. Larson backed those sentiments during his run, saying the car felt different compared to last year’s setup.

Ad

His second day of testing didn’t go as planned. In the opening session, Larson crashed in Turn 1 after forgetting to reset the weight jackers. The resulting understeer sent him into the wall.

Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 experience had him qualify fifth– at one point sitting sixth with 70 laps to go, before a pit-road speeding penalty derailed his race. He finished 18th. Complicating matters further, a rain delay in Indy caused him to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, where a substitute driver had to take the wheel. Rain later cut that race short, leaving Larson without a lap in the car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.