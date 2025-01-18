NASCAR star Martin Truex Jr. and brother Ryan’s father dies aged 66

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500, Martin Truex Jr. released a statement on the passing of his father, Truex Sr., at the age of 66. Truex Sr. was known for supporting the NASCAR careers of his sons, Martin and Ryan, after his racing days.

Martin Truex Jr. is a 44-year-old professional stock car racing driver who retired from full-time competition in 2024. His father also competed in NASCAR, particularly in the Busch North Series, known today as the ARCA Menards Series East, around the 90s.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the passing of Martin Truex Sr.

"Sad news: Martin Truex Sr. died this week. He was 66 years old. I always enjoyed seeing him at the race track cheering on MTJ and Ryan. RIP," Pockrass wrote.

Trending

Meanwhile, the Truex family said in a statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of our father (Martin Truex Sr.). Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also mourned Martin Truex Jr.'s loss, writing:

"He was a great man."

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Sr. witnessed his sons making huge strides in NASCAR. One of the most significant moments would be when Truex Jr. won the Cup Series championship in 2017. He also saw his son Ryan winning races in the Xfinity Series.

For the upcoming Daytona 500, Martin Truex Jr. is will be sporting the No. 56, a racing number his father used back in his racing days. Junior will drive the No. 56 Toyota Camry for Tricon Garage.

"Martin will put us in the best position to succeed": Tricon Garage on Martin Truex Jr.'s Daytona 500 attempt

Tricon Garage team owner David Gilliland shared his thoughts on Martin Truex Jr. driving their No. 56 Toyota in the upcoming Daytona 500 crown jewel event. Gilliland believes that the 2017 NASCAR champion could provide the team with a satisfactory result.

In a statement, the team owner said:

“This opportunity is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization and our partners at Toyota. Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there’s no stronger competitor I’d want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport’s most prestigious race.

He added:

As an open entry, we know the road ahead will be challenging, but I have no doubt that Martin will put us in the best position to succeed. I’ve had the privilege of sitting on the pole at Daytona, but my next goal is to celebrate in Victory Lane.”

Expand Tweet

Tricon Garage's open car entry will be backed by Martin Truex Jr.'s former team, Joe Gibbs Racing. Notably, the driver will work alongside longtime crew chief, Cole Pearn.

Truex Jr. will go up against other open car drivers such as Justin Allgaier and J.J. Yeley. Only four open teams will make the race to complete the 41-car grid, which is expanded by the new NASCAR rule, the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP).

The Daytona 500 race weekend will begin on February 13 for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel (qualifying session).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback