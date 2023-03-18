NASCAR star on racing against F1 champions Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button: “Never thought in a million years”

Chase Briscoe, the driver of #14 Ford Mustang at Stewart-Haas Racing, recently spoke about his upcoming battle against two former F1 drivers, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button at next week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. The event will kick-off on March 26, 2023 at a 3.426-mile- long track in Austin, Texas.

Briscoe is very excited about the opportunity to race against the F1 champions and is looking forward to performing well in front of them. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who grew up in a small town of 3,000 people “never thought in a million years” that he would get the chance to race against two former F1 champions.

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 World Champions, will drive the #15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, prepared by Stewart-Haas Racing. Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen joined Trackhouse Racing’s project 91 program for the second time after making his Cup debut last year at Watkins Glen International.

In a recent interview, Briscoe said:

“Last year, I kind of did that in a driver swap with Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen. They only ran like five laps a piece at the (Charlotte) Roval. They were within a second of what I was running at pretty much 100%."

"Last year, we were actually close to a thing where I was going to go to Brookyln and run some laps in the Formula E car. I’ve been fortunate to drive the Ford Mach-E 1400, and to feel 1,400 horsepower electric was unbelievable.”

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski The NASCAR Cup Series field at Circuit of the Americas is absolutely STACKED with potential for even more.



- No. 9 Jordan Taylor

- No. 15 Jenson Button

- No. 91 Kimi Raikkonen



“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR” - Kimi Raikkonen

Speaking about his NASCAR Cup Series return, Kimi Raikkonen stated that he had a fantastic time last year as he learned a lot in a very short span of time. He also said that this year he returned to the track where he has a level of familiarity and success.

Raikkonen said:

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR. There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful. The competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with, so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can.”

Catch Kimi Raikkonen in action at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

