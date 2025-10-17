NASCAR star Ryan Blaney admits he doesn't like the 'fuel-save game' that now defines superspeedway racing

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs head to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, Ryan Blaney has recently expressed his dislike for the fuel-saving strategy that has increasingly dominated superspeedway racing. According to the NASCAR star, the modern version of the superspeedway has turned into fuel saving, pit road timing, and stage positioning.Superspeedway racing has always been about speed, drafting, and survival, and Blaney is one of NASCAR’s best superspeedway racers. He has secured three wins, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10 finishes in 22 starts at Talladega and also holds two wins at Daytona International Speedway.In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ryan Blaney described how fuel-saving has now become one of the most critical elements of superspeedway racing even before green-flag pit stops happen. The #12 Team Penske Ford revealed that drivers are no longer just racing each other; they’re calculating how to take the least amount of fuel possible so they can spend less time on pit road and jump ahead of the cars that didn’t save as much.“It's such an interesting game nowadays at these speedways. I personally don't like it, like the fuel-save before the green flag stops, because you're trying to just take less gas on the stop and you're trying to make your time on pit road less so you jump the groups that don't save as much. And that's just become a huge game you know, so it's a lot of different strategy talks than what it used to be as far as that side of it,” Blaney said.Further in the conversation, Ryan Blaney gave an example of his win at Talladega in 2023, where he and his #12 Team Penske pit crew nailed the fuel strategy, cycled out to the front row late in the race, and never looked back until he took the checkered flag.Ryan Blaney reflects on his recent Daytona victory and unpredictable nature of superspeedway racingRyan Blaney reflected on how superspeedway racing can be unpredictable and how different strategies can still lead to success at it. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who won the 2025 regular season finale at Daytona, explained how he and his team approached the event with a new mindset despite not starting a race with great track position.In the aforementioned interview, Blaney said:“This past Daytona, we kind of were; we had a different mindset going into it. Didn't find ourselves in the best track position, but was able to drive from the mid pack to the front at the end. Um, so you never know. um Um, but I've always found it the safest being like controlling the race leading kind of making the pace what you want it to be,”Ryan Blaney currently sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, 31 points behind the elimination line, with two races left before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He at least needs a win to advance to the final 4 race without solely depending on the other drivers' results or points.