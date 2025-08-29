NASCAR star Toni Breidinger rates the latest Tate McRae photoshoot with one of her sponsors

Toni Breidinger reacted to a new fashion campaign featuring singer Tate McRae. The NASCAR driver gave her thoughts on McRae’s photoshoot with Coach, one of the brands she also works with.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Giovanni Zaccariello, SVP of Global Visual Experience at Coach. He uploaded photos from McRae’s shoot for Perfect Magazine with the caption:

“Tate McRae in Coach for Perfect Magazine.”

Breidinger commented on the post, rating it:

“so good! 10/10.”

Toni Breidinger's comment on Coach's latest photoshoot campaign with Tate McRae. Source: via LinkedIn

The photos showed McRae in different pieces from Coach’s Resort 2026 collection. She was styled in a leather jacket, a star-print sweater, and a bear ear sherpa hoodie. The campaign was shot by Bruce Anderson and styled by Katie Grand, with the tagline “It’s all me.”

Toni Breidinger’s reaction stood out because fashion is important to her career. She is not only a full-time NASCAR driver but also the first Arab-American woman in the sport. At the same time, she has built a strong presence in fashion and modeling. Breidinger has said that clothing gives her confidence before races. In an interview with Motorsport.com, she explained:

“It’s a creative outlet and a way for me to express myself. The better I feel the better I’ll race.”

She has sponsorships from brands like Coach, Victoria’s Secret, and 818 Tequila. In 2025, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. That work directly supported her racing program with Tricon Garage, where she drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Toni Breidinger asks for help after her suitcase was stolen in New York

Toni Breidinger also faced a personal problem in Ithaca, New York, when her car was broken into and her suitcase was stolen. She shared the news on X and asked people in the area to look out for it. The missing bag was a custom Tumi suitcase with her initials, TB.

Inside were personal belongings and suits from her sponsors, 818 and Coach. In her post, Breidinger wrote:

“Anyone in the Ithaca NY area! My car was broken into last night, and my suitcase was stolen. It’s a custom Tumi suitcase with TB on it. Inside were personal items, including my 818 and Coach suits. If you happen to see a suitcase or my racing stuff that’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or anywhere else, please send me the link.”

She added details about the stolen items and asked the public to inform her if they found any of her belongings being sold online. This incident happened soon after she finished 27th at the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway.

In the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, Toni Breidinger sits 22nd in the driver standings with 221 points. She has started 18 races with no wins or top-ten finishes, recording an average start of 26.2 and an average finish of 24.7. So far, she has three DNFs and has yet to lead a lap this season.

