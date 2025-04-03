NASCAR star Toni Breidinger shares must-have Miami essentials, including $174 bikini

NASCAR star Toni Breidinger dropped her essentials when visiting Miami. Breidinger, who raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago, enlisted Miami essentials, including a $174 bikini.

Driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, Breidinger finished 26th in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami. The 134-lap race witnessed Kyle Larson triumph over the field, with Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim finishing third.

During her recent visit to the Miami Open, Toni Breidinger packed essentials to make the most of her time in the city. One of them was a bikini worth $174 (with a 30% discount as of this writing). Breidinger said via PopSugar:

"Miami always brings out a more vibrant and fun aesthetic for me. Miami essentials are definitely a colorful lil set, sunnies, and gold jewelry."

"Orange is such a fun pop of color for a swimsuit. With its clean lines and minimalist design, this bikini offers a flattering fit that enhances the body in all the right places."

The Craftsman Truck Series rookie also brought several wellness products, including foundation, Vitamin C powdered drink mix, sunscreen, facial spray, and body oil. Other essentials include her journal, sneakers, and luggage.

Keeping her hydrated are energy drinks from Celsius, one of her NASCAR sponsors, who brought her to the Miami Open. She said:

"[Celsius] gives me the energy to take on the day! And it literally tastes tropical, too."

Toni Breidiger running a Celsius-sponsored Toyota Tundra at Homestead-Miami - Source: Getty

In addition to being a NASCAR driver, Breidinger is a content creator and an IMG model. The Californian has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram, making racing and lifestyle content. Moreover, she had modeling gigs with brands like Victoria's Secret and Gap.

"I feel like my fan base is very international" - Toni Breidinger on bringing more fans to NASCAR

With her influence on and off the track, Toni Breidinger hoped to capitalize on it for NASCAR's growth. The 25-year-old driver and model wants to bring a new demographic to stock car racing, considering her fan base is international.

In an interview with Autoweek last week, the No. 5 Tricon Garage pilot said:

"I think people want to know the real you [...] People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international."

Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports at Toyota Motor North America, also recognized Breidinger's impact on the sport, saying:

"Toni reaches outside that (motorsports) sphere and can bring that, 'What’s going on over there, let me go check it out kind of aspect.'"

In five years, Toni Breidinger plans to join the NASCAR Cup Series. However, she wants to be successful at each level instead of jumping to the premier series.

So far, the Toyota pilot has struggled to break the top 20 this year. Her best finish was 21st place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She also posted her best qualifying effort in 18th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

