NASCAR takes strict measures against Justin Allgaier for an illegal move at WWT Raceway

JR Motorsports driver and defending champion Justin Allgaier is competing in the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway. However, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass revealed that Allgaier faced a penalty during the 160-lap race.

The #7 Chevy driver qualified 14th for the main event scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025. He parked his BRANDT Chevrolet among the top 20 drivers with a lap time of 33.369 seconds and a top speed of 134.856. Meanwhile, his JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch secured his seventh pole position of the season.

Despite a decent mid-pack start, NASCAR slammed Justin Allgaier with a penalty during the main race. Stock car analyst Bob Pockrass revealed that the defending champion was caught speeding in the pit lanes, and the governing body took serious action and sent the JR Motorsports driver to the back of the pack. Pockrass wrote on his X account:

"Allgaier speeding on pit road. To the rear."

However, Allgaier recovered quickly, and as of now, he is currently running 12th in the 200-mile race. Meanwhile, the #88 Chevy driver leads the 160-lap race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

"I don't know what the long-term of that looks like": Justin Allgaier on giving up NASCAR for his father's business

In June 2025, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier was featured in an interview with Kenny Wallace on his The Kenny Conversation podcast on YouTube. During the podcast, Allgaier discussed trading his NASCAR career for his family business.

The #7 Chevy driver has secured 28 wins, 165 top-five finishes, and 297 top-ten finishes in 496 starts in his career. Despite being a champion in the series, Allgaier agreed to join his father after he asked him to come with him and continue his legacy.

"I just don't know what the long term of that looks like. I feel like, for me, my kids are growing up—I'm watching them grow up, and I'm watching them get older. I don't want to miss it, you know? I don't want to not be there for it," Justin Allgaier stated [11:44 onwards].

"I still love the sport. I still love what I do—I wouldn't change it for the world. But I also feel like there's a lot of other stuff that I can accomplish in this world outside of being behind the wheel. I love the younger drivers that are coming up. I've helped quite a few try to be better. I'd love to do more of that," he added.

Justin Allgaier currently ranks second in the Xfinity Series points table with 904 points to his credit. He has secured three wins, 15 top-ten finishes, and 12 top-five finishes in 25 starts this season.

