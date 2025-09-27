NASCAR takes strict measures against three teams for failing the Kansas inspection

NASCAR has levied severe penalties for three Xfinity Series teams following the pre-race inspection at Kansas Speedway. The No. 4, No. 28, and No. 99 teams have failed their inspections twice, resulting in the loss of pit selection and the ejection of crew members.

Parker Retzlaff drives the No.4 Chevy for Alpha Prime Racing, while Kyle Seig drives the No. 28 in the RSS Racing Ford Mustang. 34-year-old Matt DiBenedetto, on the other hand, drives the No.99 Chevy for Viking Motorsports, and is set to run a Law & Order Toronto paint scheme for the Kansas race.

All three drivers have now lost a crew member due to their failed inspections. NASCAR analyst Joseph Srigley reported an additional penalty that'll be enforced at the Charlotte Roval.

"Xfinity Series pre-race inspection is complete at Kansas. The Nos. 4, 28 and 99 all failed twice. All three teams will lose pit selection at the ROVAL and Nate Vos (4), RB Bracken (28), and Chase Prevatte (99) were ejected," he wrote on X.

In other news, the sanctioning body has parted ways with its race director, Jusan Hamilton, the sport's first-ever African American staff member hired through the Drive for Diversity program.

"NASCAR has parted ways with race director Jusan Hamilton. NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company but would not elaborate. My understanding is the decision was not performance related," Fox analyst Bob Pockrass wrote on X.

Pockrass also shared that Tim Bermann will handle the race director duties for the remaining races this season.

NASCAR insider blames NFL for drop in TV ratings

Amazon Prime host and TNT reporter, Danielle Trotta, has argued that the NFL is the reason for NASCAR's falling viewership stats. She called for an early end to the season to avoid competing with football.

"Radical change is often met with criticism, but I believe it’s necessary for health of the sport. Our playoff format is not why ratings drop in the fall, football is. If NASCAR wants casual fans & younger demo we should end our season before Sept 1st & offer all races thru network streaming apps & streaming services. We have to meet young people where they are," she wrote on X.

In line with her comments, the New Hampshire playoff race has seen a drop in viewership compared to last year's stats. The 301-lap event pulled in just 1.29 million viewers, while last year's attracted 1.88 million.

Another reason for the drop is scattered race coverage across multiple networks and streaming services. Audiences have been jumping between Prime Video, TNT, NBC and now USA for their race day coverage.

Former Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie recently shared how the sport doesn't have any other weekday shows to keep the buzz going. NFL, meanwhile, has various programs that lead into the weekend and keep fans engaged.

