NASCAR Team 23XI Racing reveal Bubba Wallace's first paint scheme for 2021 

The much-anticipated NASCAR new team, 23XI Racing have revealed the primary paint scheme of the car that Bubba Wallace will drive in 2021. The Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin owned team is set to debut at Daytona 500 on February 14th.

The car has red as its primary color with white lines at the bottom. It also features the DoorDash logo on the hood and the sides, along with MJ's iconic No. 23 on the door.

Denny Hamlin, who owns a minority stake in 23XI Racing, was equally excited about the paint scheme and took to social media to celebrate its reveal.

The number of races for which DoorDash will be on the No. 23 car is yet to be decided upon.

The other sponsors of NASCAR team 23XI Racing are Dr Pepper, McDonald’s, Mobile 1, and Root Insurance. Each of the sponsors will have a primary sponsor event maybe later in the year.

What to expect from NASCAR Team 23XI Racing

While the 23XI Racing team may be a new entrant into the NASCAR Cup Series, they have already garnered a lot of interest. Having said that, they go into the 2021 season fully funded.

Bubba Wallace will be in his fourth full-time season in the Cup Series and has the required skills to be able to produce stellar performances. He has the support from his owners, and also a tough car to go with it now.

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Denny Hamlin has even set targets of making it to the Cup Series Playoffs. It might just be a tad early to give predictions on how the team will fare. But one thing is for sure - Bubba Wallace will not hold back in making 2021 a memorable season for himself and 23XI Racing.

