NASCAR team JTG Daugherty secures huge list of sponsors for 2023 Cup Series season

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing are all set to kick-off their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign on a high note. The organization will be competing with a full slate of sponsorship partners in the new season, thanks to the team's partnership with Kroger Racing.

A total of nine new partners have joined the massive lineup of sponsors supporting the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing team.

According to the team’s press release, Coca-Cola, the beverage company, will now be a part of the lineup for multiple races during the 2023 Cup Series season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joined an existing roster that includes Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Denny Hamlin as Coca-Cola celebrates its 25th anniversary in the sport.

In addition to Coca-Cola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will also have new sponsors in the form of Pit Boss Grills, Icy Hot, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Tree Top, Kellogg Company, Blue Buffalo, and Upfield. The sponsorship with Upfield offers a Country Crock scheme on Thursday weekend.

In a statement, JTG Daugherty Racing's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Paul Zindrick, said:

“We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup today. At the top of the pyramid is Kroger® because we could not do this without their unwavering support."

"Together we have built a best-in-class program that provides a positive ROI to our new and existing partners.”

Further, JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter added:

“It has been a busy offseason, and we are excited to get the season kicked off with all of our partners. Our goal this season is to win races and to sell cases!”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spoke about his long list of sponsors for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Kroger, the team's primary sponsor, will obviously have a presence while continuing one of JTG Daugherty Racing’s longest-running partnerships in the Cup Series. Speaking about his partner, two-time Cup Series winner and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said:

“We have an impressive list of partners in our Kroger Racing program. We’re looking forward to starting our regular season and delivering both on and off the track for our Kroger Racing partners.”

Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

