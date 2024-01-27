NASCAR team owner Justin Marks reveals brand new livery ahead of 2024 MotoGP debut

Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing - one of the most successful teams on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently made waves in global motorsports by announcing his foray into the world of MotoGP. The American stock car racing outfit went about this disruptive and bold approach to diversification by purchasing the grid slots of former MotoGP team RNF Racing during the 2023 season.

With RNF Racing facing sponsorship troubles at the end of the 2023 season, entry into the competition in 2024 looked set to be denied for the outfit on grounds of infractions of the sport's participation agreements.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup team owner Justin Marks managed to seize the opportunity and bring RNF Racing's sinking ship back to the surface, sweeping in to purchase the team's grid slots, effectively comparable to a NASCAR charter.

Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez will compete for the outfit during the upcoming 2024 season. The riders will be seen atop striking Aprilia machines reminiscent of the American flag's colors.

Trackhouse MotoGP and the NASCAR team's expansion into the sport could open doors not only for MotoGP to expand its North American viewer base, but also bring in fans from either series into newer forms of racing.

NASCAR set to unveil electric prototype racecar

NASCAR is all set to officially unveil their prototype electric racecar at the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The controversial racecar takes shape with the outer skin of a crossover-esque body style with no manufacturer branding as of now.

The prototype racecar serves as a test bed for the governing body to evaluate future propulsion methods according to NASCAR. It is powered by electric motors and does away with the iconic rumble of a stock car's V8 engine.

Expand Tweet

The prototype will be shown to the public before race day on Sunday, February 4, at the LA Memorial Coliseum as a build-up to the Busch Light Clash. It remains to be seen how fans react to the car in person going around the 0.5-mile-long track.

David Ragan, who has also been pivotal in testing miles behind the wheel of the prototype, will be seen driving the car during the upcoming exhibition run. Meanwhile, the 2024 Cup Series regular season will kick off with the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.