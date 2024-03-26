NASCAR team owner Justin Marks on how Trackhouse & 23XI can shape the sport's future by "engaging with culture"

NASCAR as a sport has often been criticized for not keeping up with the modern day and age. Stock car racing in general has been a niche in terms of motorsports as well as global sports in general, and Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks seems to be taking matters into his own hands.

With organizations such as Richard Childress Racing and Wood Brothers Racing, a few teams in the garage area have seen the ups and downs of NASCAR over the years, going through several generations and eras of the sport.

Despite these giants of the sport deserving a place in modern-day stock car racing, a new, refreshed look is seldom taken at running a racing outfit. However, up-and-coming teams such as Trackhouse and 23XI Racing have proven an organization does not require years of lineage in the sport to be successful.

Expand Tweet

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks recently touched on how the refreshed outlook of NASCAR seems to help younger teams, and how they go about taking the sport to the next level. He told Sports Business Journal:

"“I have a ton of respect and excitement for 23XI. I think both of our teams approach the sport, our place in it, and how we want to operate, in a very similar way."

He added:

"It’s important in a time where live sports are so aggressively competing for market share, that there are teams like us and 23XI that are deeply engaging with culture in a way that transcends NASCAR.”

It remains to be seen whether Cup Series giants take notice of this fresh, new approach to team ownership.

How was NASCAR's 2024 Cup Series race at COTA received by the fans?

Aiming to gauge how well the sport is managing to engage with its fans, Jeff Gluck's weekly poll of whether fans found the race interesting or not has been the only slightly indicative measure.

With the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix seeing William Byron dominate the field and claim his second victory of the season, here's how the scales are tipping on the poll:

Expand Tweet

With 17 hours of voting yet to go, the trending answer seems to be on the negative side. A total of 23,204 votes have already been registered as of this moment. It remains to be seen if the ultimate count changes direction.