NASCAR 2024: Points table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first driver to win multiple races in 2024, after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 24.

In a thrilling 68-lap long race at COTA, Byron dominated the race leading 42 laps, and held off Christopher Bell to the finish line.

After the second win of the season, Byron gained 47 points and moved from 10th to sixth place in the points table with 183 points.

After finishing P10 at COTA, Martin Truex Jr. grabbed the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 35 points and has a five-point lead over his teammate Ty Gibbs with 220 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, had a good outing but failed to defend his title and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 34 points and is tenth on the points table with 171 points.

Christopher Bell, who finished runner-up, gained 45 points and is seventh in the points table, with 183 points.

NASCAR driver standings after EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

Martin Truex Jr. - 220 Ty Gibbs - 215 Ryan Blaney - 211 Denny Hamlin - 206 Kyle Larson - 205 William Byron - 183 Christopher Bell - 183 Ross Chastain - 182 Chase Elliott - 173 Tyler Reddick - 171 Alex Bowman - 165 Chris Buescher - 153 Kyle Busch - 150 Daniel Suarez - 148 John Hunter Nemechek - 144 Brad Keselowski - 134 Chase Briscoe - 131 Bubba Wallace - 129 Austin Cindric - 119 Michael McDowell - 119 Erik Jones - 106 Joey Logano - 100 Corey LaJoie - 99 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 98 Carson Hocevar # - 95 Todd Gilliland - 81 Daniel Hemric - 79 Josh Berry # - 77 Austin Dillon - 77 Ryan Preece - 74 Justin Haley - 73 Harrison Burton - 65 Kaz Grala # - 65 Noah Gragson - 59 Zane Smith # - 59 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 9 * Kamui Kobayashi - 8 AJ Allmendinger(i) - 0 Shane Van Gisbergen(i) - 0 Riley Herbst(i) - 0 BJ Mcleod(i) - 0 Anthony Alfredo(i) - 0

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Richmond Raceway on March 31, 2024.