  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR 2024: Points table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR 2024: Points table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2024 08:19 IST
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first driver to win multiple races in 2024, after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 24.

In a thrilling 68-lap long race at COTA, Byron dominated the race leading 42 laps, and held off Christopher Bell to the finish line.

After the second win of the season, Byron gained 47 points and moved from 10th to sixth place in the points table with 183 points.

After finishing P10 at COTA, Martin Truex Jr. grabbed the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 35 points and has a five-point lead over his teammate Ty Gibbs with 220 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, had a good outing but failed to defend his title and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 34 points and is tenth on the points table with 171 points.

Christopher Bell, who finished runner-up, gained 45 points and is seventh in the points table, with 183 points.

NASCAR driver standings after EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 220
  2. Ty Gibbs - 215
  3. Ryan Blaney - 211
  4. Denny Hamlin - 206
  5. Kyle Larson - 205
  6. William Byron - 183
  7. Christopher Bell - 183
  8. Ross Chastain - 182
  9. Chase Elliott - 173
  10. Tyler Reddick - 171
  11. Alex Bowman - 165
  12. Chris Buescher - 153
  13. Kyle Busch - 150
  14. Daniel Suarez - 148
  15. John Hunter Nemechek - 144
  16. Brad Keselowski - 134
  17. Chase Briscoe - 131
  18. Bubba Wallace - 129
  19. Austin Cindric - 119
  20. Michael McDowell - 119
  21. Erik Jones - 106
  22. Joey Logano - 100
  23. Corey LaJoie - 99
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 98
  25. Carson Hocevar # - 95
  26. Todd Gilliland - 81
  27. Daniel Hemric - 79
  28. Josh Berry # - 77
  29. Austin Dillon - 77
  30. Ryan Preece - 74
  31. Justin Haley - 73
  32. Harrison Burton - 65
  33. Kaz Grala # - 65
  34. Noah Gragson - 59
  35. Zane Smith # - 59
  36. David Ragan - 17
  37. Derek Kraus - 11
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 9
  39. * Kamui Kobayashi - 8
  40. AJ Allmendinger(i) - 0
  41. Shane Van Gisbergen(i) - 0
  42. Riley Herbst(i) - 0
  43. BJ Mcleod(i) - 0
  44. Anthony Alfredo(i) - 0

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Richmond Raceway on March 31, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?