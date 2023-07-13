NASCAR team owner Matt Kaulig names the best golfer amongst his crop of drivers

NASCAR team owner and Executive Chairman of Kaulig Companies, Matt Kaulig, has named the best golfer among his crop of drivers ahead of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

The PGA Tour golf tournament is set to take place at Firestone Country Club. This is the event's first year with Kaulig Companies as the title sponsor, it was previously known as the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

As the event prepares to kick off on July 13, several NASCAR drivers were seen gracing the course a day before the tournament.

Among them were notable names such as AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Chris Rice, Chandler Smith, and Daniel Hemric, adding a touch of excitement and diversity to the golfing event.

During his visit to the range, Matt Kaulig was asked to reveal who he believed was the best golfer in NASCAR at the moment.

Without hesitation, Kaulig bestowed this honor upon AJ Allmendinger. The Kaulig Racing owner confidently told NASCAR Nation:

"AJ Allmendinger. It's actually not even close."

As the Kaulig Companies Championship prepares to tee off, the focus will not only be on the esteemed golfers competing for the title but also on the presence of NASCAR drivers within the tournament.

NASCAR veterans advocate for raising age limits for racers

In a move that could reshape the landscape of stock car racing, several racing veterans are lending their support to the idea of raising the minimum age for a NASCAR Cup driver from 18 to 20.

When stock car racing first emerged in the late 1940s, competitors were required to hold a driver's license, and NASCAR's premier division was exclusively reserved for individuals aged 21 and older.

However, over the past two decades, there has been a significant influx of teenagers entering the late model ranks even before their 16th birthday.

Tony Stewart, co-owner of NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing, believes the trend has a negative impact on the sport. Stewart expressed his concerns, stating,

"I don't like the direction motorsports is going as a whole. I'm not just picking on NASCAR. There are series putting kids in late models at 12 and 14 (years old). It makes zero sense to me."

Stewart's sentiments were echoed by fellow team co-owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski argued that the industry has done a disservice to itself and the young drivers by reducing the age limits across various racing categories.

"I think we really hurt them. We hurt them in their ability to develop their own lives," Keselowski asserted.

According to Keselowski, it is unfair to expect such young individuals to navigate the demands of the sport effectively. He fears that this early exposure limits their personal growth and hampers their future prospects.

The call to raise the age limits reflects a growing concern within the motorsports community. It aims to strike a balance between nurturing young talent and allowing them the necessary time to develop their skills and decision-making abilities.

