NASCAR at Texas Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2024 22:14 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The season’s ninth race will go live on FS1 and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 14.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval intermediate track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 400.5 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Who is on pole for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

In Saturday's (April 13) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson scored his third straight pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 190.369 mph. It marked his 19th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 190.134 mph.

They will be followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. The defending winner, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace complete the top 10.

Denny Hamlin, the two-time winner of the season, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  18. #71 - Zane Smith
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #10 - Noah Gragson
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  24. #9 - Chase Elliott
  25. #4- Josh Berry
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala
  34. #33 - Austin Hill
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #16 - Ty Dillon
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #31 - Daniel Hemric

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday.

Poll : Will William Byron defend his Texas race title?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?