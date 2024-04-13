NASCAR at Texas Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

After an action-packed Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The season’s ninth race will go live on FS1 and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 14.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval intermediate track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 400.5 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Who is on pole for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

In Saturday's (April 13) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson scored his third straight pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 190.369 mph. It marked his 19th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 190.134 mph.

They will be followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. The defending winner, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace complete the top 10.

Denny Hamlin, the two-time winner of the season, will start in 12th place on Sunday.

2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Texas Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Noah Gragson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #9 - Chase Elliott #4- Josh Berry #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #21 - Harrison Burton #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - Justin Haley #15 - Kaz Grala #33 - Austin Hill #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - Ty Dillon #84 - Jimmie Johnson #31 - Daniel Hemric

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday.

