NASCAR Thursday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2023 19:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday (September 14) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the UNOH 200 main event on Thursday. The event marks the first race of the Round of 8 of 2023 Truck Series season.

However, Thursday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Thursday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

See below for the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

11 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA practice

3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

4 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 106.6 miles)

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Danny Bohn - 41.700
  2. Parker Kligerman - 40.650
  3. Conner Jones - 37.850
  4. Carson Kvapil - 36.450
  5. Memphis Villarreal - 36.000
  6. Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300
  7. Justin Carroll - 33.800
  8. Greg Van Alst - 33.350
  9. Spencer Boyd - 32.200
  10. Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100
  11. William Sawalich - 26.300
  12. Hailie Deegan - 25.550
  13. Lawless Alan - 24.800
  14. Timmy Hill - 24.800
  15. Bret Holmes - 23.000
  16. Daniel Dye - 22.450
  17. Matt Crafton - 22.450
  18. Colby Howard - 21.750
  19. Tanner Gray - 21.300
  20. Bayley Currey - 19.900
  21. Jake Drew - 19.450
  22. Dean Thompson - 19.200
  23. Rajah Caruth - 15.400
  24. Tyler Ankrum - 13.950
  25. Jack Wood - 13.750
  26. Chase Purdy - 12.300
  27. Stewart Friesen - 10.050
  28. Jake Garcia - 9.850
  29. Taylor Gray - 8.800
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600
  31. Ben Rhodes - 15.250
  32. Ty Majeski - 12.450
  33. Grant Enfinger - 11.350
  34. Nick Sanchez - 7.250
  35. Carson Hocevar - 5.800
  36. Zane Smith - 5.100
  37. Corey Heim - 3.250
  38. Christian Eckes - 1.800

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from September 14-16 on the USA Network and PRN.

