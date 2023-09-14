NASCAR Thursday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday (September 14) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the UNOH 200 main event on Thursday. The event marks the first race of the Round of 8 of 2023 Truck Series season.

However, Thursday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Thursday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

See below for the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

11 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA practice

3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

4 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 106.6 miles)

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Danny Bohn - 41.700 Parker Kligerman - 40.650 Conner Jones - 37.850 Carson Kvapil - 36.450 Memphis Villarreal - 36.000 Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300 Justin Carroll - 33.800 Greg Van Alst - 33.350 Spencer Boyd - 32.200 Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100 William Sawalich - 26.300 Hailie Deegan - 25.550 Lawless Alan - 24.800 Timmy Hill - 24.800 Bret Holmes - 23.000 Daniel Dye - 22.450 Matt Crafton - 22.450 Colby Howard - 21.750 Tanner Gray - 21.300 Bayley Currey - 19.900 Jake Drew - 19.450 Dean Thompson - 19.200 Rajah Caruth - 15.400 Tyler Ankrum - 13.950 Jack Wood - 13.750 Chase Purdy - 12.300 Stewart Friesen - 10.050 Jake Garcia - 9.850 Taylor Gray - 8.800 Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600 Ben Rhodes - 15.250 Ty Majeski - 12.450 Grant Enfinger - 11.350 Nick Sanchez - 7.250 Carson Hocevar - 5.800 Zane Smith - 5.100 Corey Heim - 3.250 Christian Eckes - 1.800

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from September 14-16 on the USA Network and PRN.