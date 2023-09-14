NASCAR Thursday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series are scheduled to be at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday (September 14) for another action-packed racing weekend.
The Truck Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying race before ending their day with the UNOH 200 main event on Thursday. The event marks the first race of the Round of 8 of 2023 Truck Series season.
However, Thursday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies cloudy with mostly a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
NASCAR's full Thursday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
See below for the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Garage open
10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series
11 am ET: Truck Series
Track activity
2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: ARCA practice
3 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: ARCA qualifying
4 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice
4:35 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
6 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles)
9 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 106.6 miles)
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:
- Danny Bohn - 41.700
- Parker Kligerman - 40.650
- Conner Jones - 37.850
- Carson Kvapil - 36.450
- Memphis Villarreal - 36.000
- Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300
- Justin Carroll - 33.800
- Greg Van Alst - 33.350
- Spencer Boyd - 32.200
- Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100
- William Sawalich - 26.300
- Hailie Deegan - 25.550
- Lawless Alan - 24.800
- Timmy Hill - 24.800
- Bret Holmes - 23.000
- Daniel Dye - 22.450
- Matt Crafton - 22.450
- Colby Howard - 21.750
- Tanner Gray - 21.300
- Bayley Currey - 19.900
- Jake Drew - 19.450
- Dean Thompson - 19.200
- Rajah Caruth - 15.400
- Tyler Ankrum - 13.950
- Jack Wood - 13.750
- Chase Purdy - 12.300
- Stewart Friesen - 10.050
- Jake Garcia - 9.850
- Taylor Gray - 8.800
- Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600
- Ben Rhodes - 15.250
- Ty Majeski - 12.450
- Grant Enfinger - 11.350
- Nick Sanchez - 7.250
- Carson Hocevar - 5.800
- Zane Smith - 5.100
- Corey Heim - 3.250
- Christian Eckes - 1.800
Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from September 14-16 on the USA Network and PRN.