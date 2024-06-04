NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 2024: Full Entry List at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend after a thrilling Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 9, at the Sonoma Raceway. The 218-mile-long road course kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 110 laps on the 1.99-mile road course track. Sunday's event marks the 35th annual NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by Sonoma Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #33 Richard Childres Racing’s Will Brown, and #60 RFK Racing’s Cameron Waters.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 in two hours, 40 minutes, and 12 seconds.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 218.9-mile race at the Sonoma Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Will Brown #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Cameron Waters #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway on June 9 at 3:30 pm ET.