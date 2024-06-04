NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 2024: Full Entry List at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 04, 2024 15:07 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend after a thrilling Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 9, at the Sonoma Raceway. The 218-mile-long road course kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 110 laps on the 1.99-mile road course track. Sunday's event marks the 35th annual NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by Sonoma Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #33 Richard Childres Racing’s Will Brown, and #60 RFK Racing’s Cameron Waters.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 in two hours, 40 minutes, and 12 seconds.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 218.9-mile race at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Will Brown
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #60 - Cameron Waters
  36. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway on June 9 at 3:30 pm ET.





